Effective: 2023-01-11 18:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Greene, northwestern Craighead and western Clay Counties through 1245 AM CST At 1208 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ravenden Springs to near Fontaine. Movement was northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paragould, Corning, Bono, Marmaduke, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Lake Frierson State Park, Oak Grove Heights, Lafe, Reyno, Cash, Knobel, O`Kean, Success, Peach Orchard, Delaplaine, Egypt, Datto, Evening Star, Beech Grove and Walcott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

