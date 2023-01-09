Read full article on original website
Agency plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls (video)
A non-profit organization plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls to serve unhoused and unsheltered community members.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
montanaseniornews.com
Renowned Montana Lab Awarded Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research Grant
What are the links between Alzheimer’s disease, the immune system, and genetic risk factors?. To unravel the mystery, Dr. Tiffany Hensley-McBain has launched a research project at the McLaughlin Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences in her hometown of Great Falls. Her work has been funded with a prestigious $450,000 National Institutes of Health grant, awarded in September to expand her studies and lab.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
theelectricgf.com
MDT seeking comment on two projects
The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to rehabilitate about three miles of Highway 87/89, west of Great Falls. The project begins just east of the intersection with 57th Street, and extends east, ending just east of the Stockett Road (S 227) / Highwood Road (S 228) intersection.
theelectricgf.com
Local group fundraising for homeless shelter village
Housed Great Falls, a recently formed local nonprofit, has launched a fundraising campaign to create a Pallet shelter community. The group is raising funds to acquire at least a third of an acre of land, 20 single occupancy shelters, service office, bathroom, shower, laundry and a community center. The group...
montanarightnow.com
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store Closure
The location was not included in a prior list of closings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MagicValley.com, KRTV.com, and Google.com.
montanarightnow.com
Emergency closure in place on HWY 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton due to severe road conditions
The Fort Benton Police Department is reporting several crashes between Fort Benton and Highwood. “There are not enough resources in the county to have an emergency vehicle at every road to tell people not to be driving,” the department wrote to their social media Friday. According to the Montana...
Investigation underway after SUV found in Missouri River
Emergency crews responded to a report of an SUV in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both lanes on I-15 NB south of Dutton
DUTTON, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on I-15 northbound south of Dutton Friday. The crash is located 4.25 miles south to 2.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 221 and 379-Dutton-Exit 313. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe road conditions at:. Junction US 87...
