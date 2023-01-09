ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLUC

Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming City Council holds regular meeting

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council met for a regular meeting Wednesday. On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, a discussion on establishing a short-term rental committee and water rates. There is a regulation that automatically raises water and sewage rates every year if the council does not take any action. The council unanimously decided not to raise water and sewage rates this year.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Former Cliffs-Dow Site Project provides update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Marquette residents wondering on the former Cliffs-Dow Site Project now have an update. At the city commission meeting last night, representatives of the project said that the property, located on Lakeshore near Presque Isle Park, has state collected data on contamination points on the site for further monitoring.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

How to care for your trees this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

GINCC to host fundraising community cook-off

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new community event, The Small Town Showdown Community Cook-Off. The cook-off will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center in downtown Negaunee during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Community members will prepare their recipes and face off against each other to earn the honor of “Best Recipe” in each of the four categories. There will also be a “Best Overall Recipe”.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

New bag scanner saves time and privacy at Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport now has a piece of equipment you can find at any major airport. A new bag scanner means TSA no longer needs to search every bag by hand - it saves time and is less invasive. “You’ll see your baggage be handled...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Healthcare providers addressing shortage with “less is more” mentality

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new healthcare facility in Marquette Township is addressing the healthcare shortage with a “less is more” mentality. Julie Kab, PA-C opened Monarch Healthcare in September to create a practice that’s centered around the patient, as well as to deal with her own burn-out working in the healthcare system.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mustang Food Share reduces stigma surrounding food pantries

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County school has launched a new type of pantry program aimed at removing the stigma surrounding food pantries. Munising Middle and High School launched the Mustang Food Share program which provides free healthy food for all students. It has a ‘freedge’ where students can take fresh food as needed.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too. UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A health program in Dickinson and Iron Counties is seeing increased need compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 850 families are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). The program provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
IRON COUNTY, MI

