WLUC
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
WLUC
Ishpeming City Council holds regular meeting
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council met for a regular meeting Wednesday. On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, a discussion on establishing a short-term rental committee and water rates. There is a regulation that automatically raises water and sewage rates every year if the council does not take any action. The council unanimously decided not to raise water and sewage rates this year.
WLUC
Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
WLUC
Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
wzmq19.com
Former Cliffs-Dow Site Project provides update
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Marquette residents wondering on the former Cliffs-Dow Site Project now have an update. At the city commission meeting last night, representatives of the project said that the property, located on Lakeshore near Presque Isle Park, has state collected data on contamination points on the site for further monitoring.
WLUC
Dickinson County woodworking non-profit prepares to welcome new members, begin workshops
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County non-profit group is looking to share its knowledge on woodworking with the community. Organizers said the satisfaction of completing a project by hand can be a stress reliever for many. What started out as a hobby for Tom Wender has turned into...
WLUC
NMU Department of Continuing Education and Workforce hosts human trafficking training
Dickinson, Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022 but still below longtime average. Move Over Michigan: First responders note increase of drivers failing to give emergency vehicles space. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training. This is...
WLUC
‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
WLUC
How to care for your trees this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
WLUC
GINCC to host fundraising community cook-off
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new community event, The Small Town Showdown Community Cook-Off. The cook-off will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center in downtown Negaunee during the Heikki Lunta Festival. Community members will prepare their recipes and face off against each other to earn the honor of “Best Recipe” in each of the four categories. There will also be a “Best Overall Recipe”.
WLUC
New bag scanner saves time and privacy at Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport now has a piece of equipment you can find at any major airport. A new bag scanner means TSA no longer needs to search every bag by hand - it saves time and is less invasive. “You’ll see your baggage be handled...
WLUC
Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
WLUC
Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
WLUC
Healthcare providers addressing shortage with “less is more” mentality
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new healthcare facility in Marquette Township is addressing the healthcare shortage with a “less is more” mentality. Julie Kab, PA-C opened Monarch Healthcare in September to create a practice that’s centered around the patient, as well as to deal with her own burn-out working in the healthcare system.
WLUC
Peter White Public Library looking for donations for ‘Prom Dress Swap’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prom season is almost here and the Peter White Public Library is looking to make it more affordable. The library is holding its second annual ‘Prom Dress Swap.’. The library is accepting donations of prom dresses now and when you donate one, you’ll get a...
WLUC
Mustang Food Share reduces stigma surrounding food pantries
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County school has launched a new type of pantry program aimed at removing the stigma surrounding food pantries. Munising Middle and High School launched the Mustang Food Share program which provides free healthy food for all students. It has a ‘freedge’ where students can take fresh food as needed.
WLUC
UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too. UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.
WLUC
Ahead of MLK Day, UP organizations reflect on how their work continues his legacy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MLK Day is five days away, and Upper Michigan organizations are looking at how the work that was started during the Civil Rights Movement has evolved and how they continue to work today in the spirit of what Martin Luther King Jr. did. Organizations like Michigan...
WLUC
Marquette County realtors share 2023 housing market outlook
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As we start a new year, many are curious about what to expect in the local housing market. After years of high demand, Broker Owner Fran Sevegney with RE/MAX 1st Realty says the market in Marquette County is beginning to settle. “I think what we...
WLUC
Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A health program in Dickinson and Iron Counties is seeing increased need compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 850 families are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). The program provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
