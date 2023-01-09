Read full article on original website
Related
Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
995qyk.com
The 13 Highest Rated Community Colleges In Florida
Tuition for universities have become insanely high, even for in-state students. So many high school graduates are opting to spend their first few undergrad years at community colleges. There are a couple of no-brainer reasons why students are making the switch. First, it’s helping them save thousands on tuition for the same courses. Secondly, they get to skip the stress of making the perfect college application since community colleges have 100% admission rates. In this post, we highlighted the 13 highest-rated community colleges in Florida. Some are right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: 2024 Prospects Gaining Offers
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
floridainsider.com
The best barbecue spot in the Sunshine State according to the Food Network
Barbecue food on table — Courtesy: Shutterstock — foodio. Fresh seafood and key lime pie come to mind for foodies when they think about Florida. The state “under five flags” has a rich and diverse culinary history, nevertheless, and is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.
denisesanger.com
Discover The Most Spectacular Beaches In North Florida
Are you looking for the perfect beaches to escape to in Florida? Whether you’re planning a family vacation or just need an escape from work life, there are plenty of beaches in North Florida that you will want to visit!. From picturesque beaches with white sand and crystal blue...
Action News Jax
Cowford Chophouse among Jacksonville-area restaurants recognized as ‘Best of Florida’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several local restaurants, including the Cowford Chophouse, have been recognized as some of the best in the state by the “The Guide to Florida.”. Cowford shared the honor in the 2022 “Best of Florida Winners” in the Steakhouse category with the famous Bern’s Steak House in Tampa.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
Twin Peaks to Significantly Expand in Central Florida
“He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Florida
Florida is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Florida!
sailmagazine.com
The Commodore's Story: Ralph Munroe and the Wilderness That Was South Florida
July 14/2022: I must confess I had never even heard of Ralph Middleton Munroe, a.k.a. “the Commodore,” until just 12 years ago, when I test-sailed a very interesting boat called the Presto 30, designed by Rodger Martin, on Biscayne Bay during the Miami International Boat Show. I was informed at that time that this new Presto–a svelte narrow shoal-draft sharpie-like thing with unstayed carbon masts and a unique cat-ketch rig–was inspired by the original Presto (see image up top), a round-bilge sharpie designed by Munroe explicitly for sailing on the south Florida coast 120 years earlier. Since then my appreciation of Munroe, both as an important yacht designer, and as a key figure in the development of Florida, has accelerated a good deal.
floridapolitics.com
People Power for Florida launches first organizing boot camp at UCF
'Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus.'. People Power for Florida will launch its inaugural organizing boot camp on Feb. 4 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Monday. The boot camp...
YAHOO!
Florida cold case marks 19th anniversary: 'There's always hope' for Terrance Williams
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published on Jan. 12, 2022 and we are republishing to maintain awareness of this longtime Southwest Florida cold case as it reaches its 19th anniversary, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Coming this spring, The Last Ride, an investigative podcast, delves into the case. Look for it wherever you get your podcasts.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Florida lottery games
Quite a few Floridians have made their fortune after finding winning scratch-off tickets from the Florida Lottery.
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
Grieving mother plays daughter's last words to St. Johns County School board members
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kimber Kegley doesn't like speaking in front of large groups. However, during Tuesday's St Johns County school board meeting, she mustered up the strength to talk about her daughter, Ashlee. When it was her time to speak during public comment, Kegley played a message her...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF pursues new accreditor
For the first time in its history, UF will be mandated to shop for accreditors between now and 2025. Accreditation systems provide a list of standards to guarantee a high quality of education, which member universities must abide by to maintain their accreditation. Aside from lending credence to the institution,...
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 On Cashword Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket From Circle K
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Liem Le, 65, of Clermont, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. Le purchased his winning
Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property
Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
Maj. Gen. John Haas Named To Lead Florida National Guard
Maj. Gen. John Haas was named Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as adjutant general of the Florida National Guard, succeeding retiring Maj. Gen. James Eifert. Haas has held a series of positions with the National Guard, most recently serving as assistant adjutant general-Army
Comments / 0