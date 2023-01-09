ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMBB

Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
995qyk.com

The 13 Highest Rated Community Colleges In Florida

Tuition for universities have become insanely high, even for in-state students. So many high school graduates are opting to spend their first few undergrad years at community colleges. There are a couple of no-brainer reasons why students are making the switch. First, it’s helping them save thousands on tuition for the same courses. Secondly, they get to skip the stress of making the perfect college application since community colleges have 100% admission rates. In this post, we highlighted the 13 highest-rated community colleges in Florida. Some are right here in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

The best barbecue spot in the Sunshine State according to the Food Network

Barbecue food on table — Courtesy: Shutterstock — foodio. Fresh seafood and key lime pie come to mind for foodies when they think about Florida. The state “under five flags” has a rich and diverse culinary history, nevertheless, and is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Discover The Most Spectacular Beaches In North Florida

Are you looking for the perfect beaches to escape to in Florida? Whether you’re planning a family vacation or just need an escape from work life, there are plenty of beaches in North Florida that you will want to visit!. From picturesque beaches with white sand and crystal blue...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
FLORIDA STATE
sailmagazine.com

The Commodore's Story: Ralph Munroe and the Wilderness That Was South Florida

July 14/2022: I must confess I had never even heard of Ralph Middleton Munroe, a.k.a. “the Commodore,” until just 12 years ago, when I test-sailed a very interesting boat called the Presto 30, designed by Rodger Martin, on Biscayne Bay during the Miami International Boat Show. I was informed at that time that this new Presto–a svelte narrow shoal-draft sharpie-like thing with unstayed carbon masts and a unique cat-ketch rig–was inspired by the original Presto (see image up top), a round-bilge sharpie designed by Munroe explicitly for sailing on the south Florida coast 120 years earlier. Since then my appreciation of Munroe, both as an important yacht designer, and as a key figure in the development of Florida, has accelerated a good deal.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

People Power for Florida launches first organizing boot camp at UCF

'Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus.'. People Power for Florida will launch its inaugural organizing boot camp on Feb. 4 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Monday. The boot camp...
FLORIDA STATE
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

UF pursues new accreditor

For the first time in its history, UF will be mandated to shop for accreditors between now and 2025. Accreditation systems provide a list of standards to guarantee a high quality of education, which member universities must abide by to maintain their accreditation. Aside from lending credence to the institution,...
FLORIDA STATE
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE

