FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh
Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
Farrell football standout leaving Pitt to join two-time national champions
Kyi Wright played in 12 games at tight end for the Panthers this season
Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year
The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.
Virginia Business
VCU names medical school dean
Dr. Arturo Saavedra comes from U.Va. Dr. Arturo P. Saavedra will be the next dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs at VCU Health, the university announced Monday. His appointment is effective April 15. Saavedra is currently chair of the University...
NBC12
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
ggwash.org
Richmond’s long-overlooked Southside is growing rapidly, but can it grow equitably?
Last September, a resolution to rezone Richmond’s three major corridors south of the James River achieved a rare feat: unanimous approval by city council. If fully implemented by the Department of Planning & Development Review, all properties along Richmond Highway, Midlothian Turnpike, and Hull Street would be upzoned to the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District classification. That means walkable streetscapes and buildings up to 12 stories could become the norm in currently car-centric parts of town, but can the City ensure the growth includes all?
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fred Logan: All of the Hep Cats are gone
Some sixty years ago, when big-time jazz concerts played at Pittsburgh’s old Syria Mosque hall in Oakland, the “show” began on Bigelow Boulevard in front of the Mosque maybe an hour before the concert began on stage inside the Mosque. On both sides of the steps in...
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
Mark your calendars – Henrico County adds three holidays to remainder of school year
Three more holidays will be added to the Henrico County School calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
Fmr. Richmond detective wants city to remove anti-police graffiti at Lee Circle
From growing up in Richmond Public Schools to protecting and serving his city, Jamie Baynes has a strong connection to Richmond.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
Black mold and broken locks: Richmond tenants protest ‘absentee’ Ginter Park landlord
Tenants in Richmond are preparing to flood phone lines of Red Oak Apartments in a protest to draw attention to poor conditions in the company's sprawling Northside properties.
Bon Secours opens new medical center in Richmond's East End amid controversy
The two-story medical office building, a $16.5 million project, sits right beside Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital, a focal point of a New York Times investigation released in 2022.
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
thecollegianur.com
Ask Maddy: My would’ve, could’ve, should’ve moments at UR
Editor’s Note: Ask Maddy is an advice column published every Wednesday. Anonymous questions are taken from this Google form. Questions are also taken both from The Collegian’s Instagram, @thecollegianur, and via email at madyson.fitzgerald@richmond.edu. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Want to become a teacher? Sign up for Henrico Schools’ January licensure information session
Do you have a bachelor's degree and are interested in teaching? Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an information session this month on how you can become a licensed Virginia teacher.
Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
