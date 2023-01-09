ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh

Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Virginia Business

VCU names medical school dean

Dr. Arturo Saavedra comes from U.Va. Dr. Arturo P. Saavedra will be the next dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs at VCU Health, the university announced Monday. His appointment is effective April 15. Saavedra is currently chair of the University...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Richmond’s long-overlooked Southside is growing rapidly, but can it grow equitably?

Last September, a resolution to rezone Richmond’s three major corridors south of the James River achieved a rare feat: unanimous approval by city council. If fully implemented by the Department of Planning & Development Review, all properties along Richmond Highway, Midlothian Turnpike, and Hull Street would be upzoned to the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District classification. That means walkable streetscapes and buildings up to 12 stories could become the norm in currently car-centric parts of town, but can the City ensure the growth includes all?
RICHMOND, VA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: All of the Hep Cats are gone

Some sixty years ago, when big-time jazz concerts played at Pittsburgh’s old Syria Mosque hall in Oakland, the “show” began on Bigelow Boulevard in front of the Mosque maybe an hour before the concert began on stage inside the Mosque. On both sides of the steps in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Ask Maddy: My would’ve, could’ve, should’ve moments at UR

Editor’s Note: Ask Maddy is an advice column published every Wednesday. Anonymous questions are taken from this Google form. Questions are also taken both from The Collegian’s Instagram, @thecollegianur, and via email at madyson.fitzgerald@richmond.edu. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian.

