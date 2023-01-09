Read full article on original website
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
PHOENIX (97) Craig 6-6 1-2 16, Saric 5-10 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 3-10 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 3-14 1-3 8, Wainright 3-7 0-0 7, D.Lee 5-12 1-1 11, Landale 5-8 0-0 11, Okogie 5-13 3-4 14, S.Lee 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 39-90 10-14 97. DENVER (126) Gordon...
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
Anaheim101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Holloway 3 (McDavid, Barrie), 3:24. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 20 (Broberg, Bouchard), 4:38. 3, Anaheim, Carrick 3 (Comtois), 8:52. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Yamamoto), 10:23. 5, Edmonton, Kostin 6, 19:02. Second Period_6, Edmonton, Kostin 7 (Janmark, Nugent-Hopkins), 7:41. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Bouchard), 18:44 (pp). Third...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Washington St. 66, California 51
CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55
EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55. CINCINNATI (12-6) Lakhin...
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3
Los Angeles112—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kempe 18 (Byfield, Kopitar), 5:59. Penalties_Vlasic, SJ (Holding), 6:22. Second Period_2, San Jose, Bonino 5, 1:20. 3, Los Angeles, Byfield 1 (Anderson), 6:58. Penalties_Hertl, SJ (Holding), 11:27; Doughty, LA (Holding), 12:26. Third Period_4, San Jose, Meier 24 (Couture, Karlsson), 10:11 (pp). 5, Los...
NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
Clemson 83, Louisville 70
LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70. CLEMSON (14-3) Schieffelin 3-5 1-1 8, Tyson 9-14...
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57. UTEP (9-7) Frazier 3-7...
Devils visit the Ducks after Mercer's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-25-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Devils' 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Anaheim has gone 8-12-1 in home games...
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
Oilers play the Sharks after Kostin's 2-goal showing
Edmonton Oilers (21-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks after Klim Kostin's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers' 6-2 win. San Jose has a 2-7-6 record in Pacific...
Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
