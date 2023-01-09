ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Denver 126, Phoenix 97

PHOENIX (97) Craig 6-6 1-2 16, Saric 5-10 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 3-10 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 3-14 1-3 8, Wainright 3-7 0-0 7, D.Lee 5-12 1-1 11, Landale 5-8 0-0 11, Okogie 5-13 3-4 14, S.Lee 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 39-90 10-14 97. DENVER (126) Gordon...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Anaheim101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Holloway 3 (McDavid, Barrie), 3:24. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 20 (Broberg, Bouchard), 4:38. 3, Anaheim, Carrick 3 (Comtois), 8:52. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Yamamoto), 10:23. 5, Edmonton, Kostin 6, 19:02. Second Period_6, Edmonton, Kostin 7 (Janmark, Nugent-Hopkins), 7:41. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Bouchard), 18:44 (pp). Third...
ANAHEIM, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Washington St. 66, California 51

CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55

EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55. CINCINNATI (12-6) Lakhin...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3

Los Angeles112—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kempe 18 (Byfield, Kopitar), 5:59. Penalties_Vlasic, SJ (Holding), 6:22. Second Period_2, San Jose, Bonino 5, 1:20. 3, Los Angeles, Byfield 1 (Anderson), 6:58. Penalties_Hertl, SJ (Holding), 11:27; Doughty, LA (Holding), 12:26. Third Period_4, San Jose, Meier 24 (Couture, Karlsson), 10:11 (pp). 5, Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75

Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

Clemson 83, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70. CLEMSON (14-3) Schieffelin 3-5 1-1 8, Tyson 9-14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57. UTEP (9-7) Frazier 3-7...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Devils visit the Ducks after Mercer's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-25-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Devils' 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Anaheim has gone 8-12-1 in home games...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Oilers play the Sharks after Kostin's 2-goal showing

Edmonton Oilers (21-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks after Klim Kostin's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers' 6-2 win. San Jose has a 2-7-6 record in Pacific...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy