Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

NFL fans say the trainer who gave Damar Hamlin life-saving CPR should be in the Hall of Fame

The most touching moment during Week 18 of the NFL season was after veteran Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown made a thrilling 42-yard diving catch for a touchdown. When he returned to the sidelines, he quietly gave the game ball to Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington.It was a gesture of thanks for Kellington’s quick thinking during the January 2 Monday night contest versus the Bengals when his actions helped save Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life. Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest and needed immediate resuscitation and defibrillation. Kellington administered CPR on Hamlin before the defibrillator restored his pulse. Kellington took immediate action administering CPR and it's a major reason why Hamlin is still alive today. Dr. William Knight IV, who treated Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, praised Kellington and the Bills training staff for their heroic actions.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
ATHENS, GA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
WFAA

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
Fox 19

Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he wants the Who Dey faithful to be electric inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Burrow said the atmosphere he saw pregame on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills was nothing like he has ever seen - even when he played in front of 100,000-plus people at LSU.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries

It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Quietly Broke 86-Year-Old Record

Justin Jefferson’s 2022 regular season was among the best in NFL history. He broke all kinds of Vikings records, and some of his numbers are just mind-blowing. The list of broken records includes the most single-season receiving yards (passing Randy Moss) and receptions (passing Cris Carter) in Vikings franchise history. He also had the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. In addition, Jefferson set the new mark for the most receiving yards in a regular-season game in franchise history with 223 against Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

