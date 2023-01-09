ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Says Original Script “Was Way Gorier” & Unrated Version “Is On The Books”

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bi07c_0k7yLmUw00

M3GAN is slaying at the box office and there are already plans for a sequel. Screenwriter Akela Cooper opened up about writing the script for the horror film and revealed that it was originally “gorier” and an unrated version is possibly in development.

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point,” she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times . “I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.”

Cooper, who also wrote Malignant , said that M3GAN’s body count wasn’t a “scale massacre” like in the former movie “but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James [Wan] was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.’ I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark.”

Although M3GAN is in the horror genre, it has some funny elements throughout. Cooper said that it’s “exciting” to see the shift from studio executives that were swaying away from gory films.

“An exec who read one of my specs and really liked it said, ‘It’s gory and no one’s doing gore right now. We have to wait for a horror movie that has gore to come out and be a hit, and then the market will shift.’ I was sitting there, like, ‘OK … we could lead that charge,'” she said. “Now I’m [hearing], ‘There’s gore, and it’s not a problem.’ I’m happy that I could have a hand in bringing back fun horror that doesn’t take itself so seriously. I’m reading about more horror movies that are wild, out-there ideas coming out or being bought. And some of them are original, which is good! I’m happy that I could steer that ship so that studio execs can be like, ‘Oh! There might actually be money in them thar hills.'”

M3GAN has also been compared to Chucky from Child’s Play and Cooper talked about how she was able to differentiate them.

“Chucky is a doll; this is an AI companion. To avoid that obstacle, she needs to be the size of whatever child she is befriending,” she explained. “Initially Cady was 6 or 7 and now she’s 8 in the movie. [So M3GAN ] is taller and she’s capable of walking around, capable of movement, which makes her different immediately from Annabelle and Chucky. You want that uncanniness, because that is disturbing to people.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’

John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
Polygon

M3GAN writer says ‘gorier’ unrated cut might be coming

M3GAN has already taken the world by storm, raking in huge box office returns and garnering speculation about a sequel after just its first weekend. But it turns out we may not have to wait for M3GANS (not the real sequel name, probably) for the killer robot doll to return. Screenwriter Akela Cooper told the Los Angeles Times there may be an unrated version of the movie on the way that’s “way gorier” than the PG-13 theatrical cut.
News 8 WROC

Most anticipated movies coming to theaters in 2023

(WSYR-TV) – Although 2022 has fallen short for movies, with movie theaters grossing $5.99 billion, falling short of last year’s income of $9 billion, it looks like movie theaters are set to thrive in 2023. With many sequels and highly anticipated releases set to debut in 2023, movie experts expect a box office bounce back. […]
Variety

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne, Paramount Pictures

A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details, including what elements of the “Dungeons & Dragons” canon will be included, are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31....
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Marconews.com

10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'

Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Prince Harry’s Much Hyped ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data. The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021. It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led...
Deadline

Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry. The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of the greatest guitarists of them all. Beck was working to the end, befitting a legend, and the shock at his sudden passing could be felt in the public messages. A few of the early reactions: “Travel on, Master Jeff!Find new harmonics.We’ll miss you.” – Annhttps://t.co/uB1ygbRvB5 pic.twitter.com/LaaQQmRlrE— Ann Wilson (@AnnWilson) January 11, 2023More from DeadlineJeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78Hubert G. Wells Dies: Hollywood Animal Trainer For 'Doctor Dolittle', 'Babe' & Many Others Was 88Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning 'ER', 'Chicago Fire' Film Editor Was 69Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
IGN

Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
Deadline

Quinn K. Redeker Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Was 86

Quinn K. Redeker, a prolific television and film actor whose career spanned more than 50 years and included fan-favorite stints on NBC’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and The Restless, died in Los Angeles of natural causes on Dec. 20. He was 86. His death was announced by his family. Related Story Entertainment & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Days Of Our Lives' Bids Farewell To John Aniston Related Story Tamara Braun Exits 'Days Of Our Lives' & Ends Latest Stint As Ava Vitali Redeker was probably best known for his portrayal of the villainous Alex Marshall on Days...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena. Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Daily Collegian

The worst movies of 2022

In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Deadline

Deadline

154K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy