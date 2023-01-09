ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, TX

Fipps Wins Floyd County Livestock Show Sweepstakes Award

MUNCY, TX – Maddison Fipps might not have won big with her livestock project over the weekend, but her hard work, dedication, and drive helped her win the Sweepstakes at the annual Floyd County Livestock Show. Not only did she win a Floyd County Scholarship of $1,000, but she...
Lady Winds Battle Ralls in District Game on Tuesday

FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (12-7, 3-2) play host to the Ralls Lady Rabbits (5-11, 0-5) on Tuesday night in district play. The Lady Winds won their last district game against the Smyer Lady Cats 75-39. The Ralls Lady Rabbits were defeated in their last game against...
Wickware Leads Lady Winds in Victory over Lady Rabbits

FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-7, 4-2) hosted the Ralls Lady Rabbits (5-12, 0-6) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Lady Winds exchanged buckets with the Lady Rabbits in the first quarter but took the lead late in the quarter and wouldn’t look back as they led 17-15.
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023

Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Reta Pierce (Floydada)

Reta Loraine Pierce, age 92, of Floydada, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Floydada, with Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home.
David Mendoza (Spur)

David Mendoza, of Spur, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, with Moses Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Floydada Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
Whirlwinds Dominate Jackrabbits in District Game on Tuesday

FLOYDADA, TX – The #5 ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (22-4, 4-0) played host to the Ralls Jackrabbits (3-16, 1-3) on Tuesday in a district game. The Floydada Whirlwinds jumped out to an early lead, leading 31-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Winds had full control of the...
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?

Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
Dale Ross (Lockney)

Dale Ross, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Gatesville, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lockney Cemetery, with Augie Agulaira officiating. A visitation will be held before the service from 9:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Floyd County Sales Tax Revenue Increases 3 Percent

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022 and for Floyd County, that equals $40,916.53 (up 3.6 percent) between Lockney and Floydada.
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Longhorns Battle Mustangs in District Game on Tuesday

LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (9-8, 1-2) will host the #14 Olton Mustangs (14-4, 3-0) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Longhorns won their first district game last Friday against the Ralls Jackrabbits, 70-63. The #14 Mustangs won their game on Friday against New Deal in...
