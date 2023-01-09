Read full article on original website
Related
floydcountyrecord.com
Fipps Wins Floyd County Livestock Show Sweepstakes Award
MUNCY, TX – Maddison Fipps might not have won big with her livestock project over the weekend, but her hard work, dedication, and drive helped her win the Sweepstakes at the annual Floyd County Livestock Show. Not only did she win a Floyd County Scholarship of $1,000, but she...
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Winds Battle Ralls in District Game on Tuesday
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (12-7, 3-2) play host to the Ralls Lady Rabbits (5-11, 0-5) on Tuesday night in district play. The Lady Winds won their last district game against the Smyer Lady Cats 75-39. The Ralls Lady Rabbits were defeated in their last game against...
floydcountyrecord.com
Wickware Leads Lady Winds in Victory over Lady Rabbits
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-7, 4-2) hosted the Ralls Lady Rabbits (5-12, 0-6) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Lady Winds exchanged buckets with the Lady Rabbits in the first quarter but took the lead late in the quarter and wouldn’t look back as they led 17-15.
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
floydcountyrecord.com
Reta Pierce (Floydada)
Reta Loraine Pierce, age 92, of Floydada, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Floydada, with Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home.
floydcountyrecord.com
David Mendoza (Spur)
David Mendoza, of Spur, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, with Moses Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Floydada Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injury reported in Clovis Road crash involving RV and semi-truck Wed. morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash Wednesday morning left one person with moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash was in the 5400 block of Clovis Road involving what LPD said “looked like a semi.”. A photo by an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene showed the front...
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds Dominate Jackrabbits in District Game on Tuesday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #5 ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (22-4, 4-0) played host to the Ralls Jackrabbits (3-16, 1-3) on Tuesday in a district game. The Floydada Whirlwinds jumped out to an early lead, leading 31-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Winds had full control of the...
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?
Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
floydcountyrecord.com
Dale Ross (Lockney)
Dale Ross, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Gatesville, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lockney Cemetery, with Augie Agulaira officiating. A visitation will be held before the service from 9:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
floydcountyrecord.com
Floyd County Sales Tax Revenue Increases 3 Percent
AUSTIN, TX – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022 and for Floyd County, that equals $40,916.53 (up 3.6 percent) between Lockney and Floydada.
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Lady Raiders respond to Scott’s obscene gesture in TCU game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich issued a statement regarding the obscene hand gesture by Bre’Amber Scott toward the crowd in Saturday’s game at TCU in Fort Worth. “Our program is disappointed with the behavior exhibited by Bre’Amber Scott during the fourth quarter of our win at TCU,” Gerlich said. “While we […]
Former Hale Center ISD teacher indicted after accusations of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A grand jury in Lubbock on Wednesday indicted a former Hale Center ISD teacher, Amy Gilly, 46, on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal court records.
floydcountyrecord.com
Longhorns Battle Mustangs in District Game on Tuesday
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (9-8, 1-2) will host the #14 Olton Mustangs (14-4, 3-0) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Longhorns won their first district game last Friday against the Ralls Jackrabbits, 70-63. The #14 Mustangs won their game on Friday against New Deal in...
Comments / 0