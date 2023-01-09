DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A chilly night tonight with a low into the upper 20's. Quiet weather for most of the week with highs slightly above average. An area of low pressure will move in later in the week that will bring us some rain by Thursday evening and lingering showers through the day on Friday. It's looking too warm to be white as our late week storm will come in the form of rain and not snow.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO