local21news.com
2023 PA Farm Show provides millions in revenue for Central PA economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With the Farm Show in full swing, foot traffic and sales are providing a boost for businesses across the Commonwealth. PA Department of Agriculture officials say parking revenue on the first day of the 2023 Farm Show exceeded revenue for all eight days of 2022.
local21news.com
As Pennsylvania loses more residents, central PA tips the scale in the other direction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – 40,000 Pennsylvanians moved out of the state in 2022, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. “In Pennsylvania, we are losing people across the state,” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said. The trend isn’t new. Much of it can be traced...
local21news.com
Skyview 21 | Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skyview 21 took to the sky to show the devastation after a fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. As you can see, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages. The State Police Fire Marshal...
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
local21news.com
LifePath opens 4th store to continue helping homeless and needy
Red Lion, York County — Throwing the doors open on a new store to help to do some good in the community. LifePath cut the ribbon on its fourth retail thrift store this morning in Red Lion. “Any of the support services that a person that is homeless or...
local21news.com
York County unveils plan to distribute opioid settlement money
York, PA — Much needed cash will be hitting the streets of York County earmarked to battle the opioid epidemic. For the past decade, law enforcement, government and social partners have been left to pick up the pieces in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The financial burden has been monstrous. Now, York County is starting to dole out $21 million over the next 18 years to fight back.
local21news.com
Lebanon County player wins almost $300k in PA Lottery online game
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.
local21news.com
Traffic Alert | Rolling Stop planned for I-83SB in Swatara Township, Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — PennDOT says a single rolling stop is planned for Interstate 83SB on the morning of Sunday, January 15, so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be in place on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work,...
local21news.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters expands partnership with Harrisburg School District
In 2022 alone, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capitol Region made over 500 pairings, matching youth with a mentor. However, there are still over 100 kids still on left on the waitlist. In order to combat that need, Big Brothers Big Sisters is now expanding their partnership with Harrisburg...
local21news.com
Civil War Dancing with Jasmine Brooks plus so much more at the 2023 PA Farm Show
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's day four of the 2023 PA Farm Show and whether you're young or just young at heart, the event offers up a little something for everyone. So, CBS 21 News' Jasmine Brooks hit the aisles of the Farm Show Complex to give us a look at some of the unique events taking place at this year's Farm Show.
local21news.com
11 adults, three children homeless, firefighter injured after 4 alarm fire in Mifflin Co.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Fire officials say a firefighter was burned while fighting a four-alarm fire that damaged two duplexes and left 11 adults and three children homeless. According to officials, the firefighter was treated at the hospital and released. The Lewistown Fire Department Chief said...
local21news.com
Road closure in Columbia Borough
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Barber Street in Columbia Borough is closed from Plane Street to South 10th Street from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 according to police. Officials say the road will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. The Columbia Borough Police Department...
local21news.com
At least two adults displaced in Perry Co. fire
PERRY COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A fire broke out on Valley View Rd. in Millerstown Monday morning according to Perry County dispatch. No injuries are reported. Officials say at least two adults will be displaced due to the fire. Dispatch described the building as an old farm house.
local21news.com
$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
local21news.com
Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona
GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
local21news.com
Farm Show weather expected to be rainy with no chance of snow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A chilly night tonight with a low into the upper 20's. Quiet weather for most of the week with highs slightly above average. An area of low pressure will move in later in the week that will bring us some rain by Thursday evening and lingering showers through the day on Friday. It's looking too warm to be white as our late week storm will come in the form of rain and not snow.
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. couple charged with endangering the welfare of their children, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their children following an ongoing investigation by the Newville Police. Authorities say 32-year-old Travis and Taryn Laughner are each charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of their children, along...
local21news.com
PSP searching for two men alleged to have stolen almost $12,000 from skill machine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS) say state police are looking for two men suspected to have stolen $11,992 from a PA skill machine game in a Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Rd. in Halifax Township. PCS officials say the two men entered the...
local21news.com
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
local21news.com
Questions surround new House Speaker during special session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Inside the State Capitol, there’s a lot left uncertain about how the House will move forward with an independent speaker. A letter sent Monday only adding to the confusion, while time is running out for lawmakers to add a constitutional amendment that would extend the timeline for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file civil actions.
