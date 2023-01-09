ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

York County unveils plan to distribute opioid settlement money

York, PA — Much needed cash will be hitting the streets of York County earmarked to battle the opioid epidemic. For the past decade, law enforcement, government and social partners have been left to pick up the pieces in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The financial burden has been monstrous. Now, York County is starting to dole out $21 million over the next 18 years to fight back.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lebanon County player wins almost $300k in PA Lottery online game

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Road closure in Columbia Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Barber Street in Columbia Borough is closed from Plane Street to South 10th Street from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 according to police. Officials say the road will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. The Columbia Borough Police Department...
COLUMBIA, PA
At least two adults displaced in Perry Co. fire

PERRY COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A fire broke out on Valley View Rd. in Millerstown Monday morning according to Perry County dispatch. No injuries are reported. Officials say at least two adults will be displaced due to the fire. Dispatch described the building as an old farm house.
$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
HARRISBURG, PA
Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona

GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
Farm Show weather expected to be rainy with no chance of snow

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A chilly night tonight with a low into the upper 20's. Quiet weather for most of the week with highs slightly above average. An area of low pressure will move in later in the week that will bring us some rain by Thursday evening and lingering showers through the day on Friday. It's looking too warm to be white as our late week storm will come in the form of rain and not snow.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Cumberland Co. couple charged with endangering the welfare of their children, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their children following an ongoing investigation by the Newville Police. Authorities say 32-year-old Travis and Taryn Laughner are each charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of their children, along...
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Questions surround new House Speaker during special session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Inside the State Capitol, there’s a lot left uncertain about how the House will move forward with an independent speaker. A letter sent Monday only adding to the confusion, while time is running out for lawmakers to add a constitutional amendment that would extend the timeline for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file civil actions.
HARRISBURG, PA

