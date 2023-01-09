ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Charles White, ex-Brown and Heisman winner, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said. “He was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Announcement

As rumors continue to swirl regarding Rams head coach Sean McVay and his future with the team, McVay has revealed his early offseason plans. "[I'll] take the next couple of days to really be able to reflect and [have] a lot of conversations that will dictate and determine the decision that's best for me and my family," the Super Bowl champ said, via the AP's Greg Beacham.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round

Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
SEATTLE, WA
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

