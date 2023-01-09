Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over Eggs

Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained
Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
League players already slamming Jax’s mid-scope update one day into new patch
Jax is an old League of Legends champion and there’s no doubt he and his pizza feet were in desperate need of an update. With Patch 13.1 Riot Games granted Jax mains their wish and shipped Jax’s mid-scope update which was, to say the least, met with general dissatisfaction.
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
Xbox Game Pass is losing five popular games soon
Five well-known games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 15, 2023 – so subscribers will lose access to these titles in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is losing titles like Windjammers 2 and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc this month. We’ll all five below.
Ex-Panda CEO responds to Smash community allegations, but players aren’t accepting the Nintendo story this time
More than a month after the initial drama surrounding the sudden cancelation of the Smash World Tour, Nintendo’s involvement, and the subsequent fallout around the Panda Cup, former Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney broke his silence last night after publishing a 31-page response to the situation on Dec. 6. But most of the interview was spent rehashing and adding very little clarification to his previous statements.
Anti-gravity: A game-changing Horizon adjustment has Apex Legends players wondering if it’s a bug or nerf
Apex Legends players have noticed a huge change to Horizon in the Spellbound patch that could be a bug—or a nerf. In a tweet captioned “Horizon is dead,” Apex pro player HisWattson shared a video today that showed him testing Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical in the firing range. When he reached the top of the lift and fired down at a dummy with a kitted R-301, his weapon accuracy seemed to be significantly lower than before the patch. The R-301 has one of the lowest recoil rates of any Apex weapon, especially when kitted, leading some to believe that players will now experience decreased accuracy when floating in her Gravity Lift.
These Pokemon revolutionized Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta at the game’s first regional
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had their first Regional-level tournament hosted by TPCI held in San Diego over the weekend, which players had been preparing for even before the new games were released, which was how long ago the tournament date was announced. Season one of competitive VGC has been...
Babbdi review – a moody urban wander straight off a PlayStation 1 demo disc
Oppressive lo-fi visuals and brutalist architecture somehow create a game of laidback curiosity and exploration
Pokémon Squishmallows to be released in February following Walmart confusion
The Squishmallow Pikachu and Gengar plush toys sold out immediately when they were released in November, and The Pokémon Company and Squishmallow maker Jazwares promised that more would be coming in the spring. However, Pokémon and Squishmallow fans recently spotted Pikachu and Gengar on sale in bins at Walmart,...
All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year drops and how to redeem them
To celebrate the real-world Lunar New Year holiday, Overwatch 2 is once again initiating a series of Twitch drops for dedicated viewers. Those who tune in and watch a certain number of hours of eligible Overwatch 2 streams will receive a handful of seasonal rewards for free. These drops are only available for a limited time, so if you want them, it’s best to get them as quickly as possible.
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
IRL Kid Invoker: SEA pubstar reaches Immortal rank in Dota 2 at just 12 years old
Dota 2 is one of the most competitive games in the MOBA genre. While it takes no effort to launch the game, climbing Dota 2’s ranked ladder can take an immense level of commitment, unless you are born with a gift like RISHI RAIN GAMING, a 12-year-old who reached Immortal rank in the SEA server.
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
Apex Legends private lobbies confirmed to have 30-player minimum start requirement
When Apex Legends fans first heard of private matches in the patch notes released on Jan. 4, there was excitement for the many different possible game modes and exploration that could be held on all of the maps, in seasonal rotation and out of season. But they will be sorely disappointed with the most recent news announced by Respawn Entertainment today that confirms recent rumors of a minimum player count for private lobbies.
Riot is removing one of the only ways to return skins in League later this year
Many League of Legends players know that they have three chances to change their minds when they buy something from the store, but later this year, they might not be able to return things so easily. Originally, Riot Games provided all players with three refund tokens that they can cash...
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
