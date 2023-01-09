Read full article on original website
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
Here’s the full breakdown of all format changes coming to the League World Championship in 2023
The League of Legends World Championship is receiving a full slate of format changes in 2023, with the play-ins and group stages undergoing a massive makeover and an extra preliminary stage being added ahead of the tournament’s official start. Riot Games announced its full intentions to change the Worlds...
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
How to watch TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup tournament
Kicking off Teamfight Tactics North America organized play for Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! is the Defender Cup, showcasing four days of competition and 160 players. Competitive TFT gameplay returns in January with the NA Defender Cup taking place over the course of two weekends. Eligible to compete in the tournament were the top 160 players on the North American Ranked ladder. Similar to last season, the top-ranked 32 players on the ladder bypass the first two days of competition, based on ladder snapshots from Jan. 9. Top players at the TFT Set Eight NA Defender Cup will earn qualifier points and invites to the Mid-Set Finale, scheduled to take place from March 3 to 5.
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
Riot acknowledges frustrations with League’s season 2023 cinematic and state of the game
For months, fans have speculated that Riot Games may be pivoting its focus from League of Legends, which has remained its poster child for years, to its other popular title, VALORANT. Yet with more strange decisions being made regarding the game and its professional scene, questions remained unanswered and the future of League grew more and more uncertain.
League players already slamming Jax’s mid-scope update one day into new patch
Jax is an old League of Legends champion and there’s no doubt he and his pizza feet were in desperate need of an update. With Patch 13.1 Riot Games granted Jax mains their wish and shipped Jax’s mid-scope update which was, to say the least, met with general dissatisfaction.
How to watch the VALORANT Ludwig x Tarik Invitational
The first official VALORANT tournament of the year has been introduced by YouTube sensation Ludwig, and the event will be called the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. Set to begin in less than a week, the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational features a roster of high-profile VALORANT teams, including Sentinels, T1, The Guard, and TSM.
League pros weigh in on disappointing The Brink of Infinity cinematic
Riot Games has delivered various banger cinematics for its main events over the past few years. Whether it was the season announcement, in-game events, or the League of Legends World Championship, fans were showered with mesmerizing cinematic videos and songs. But lately, it seems Riot has forgotten what fans really want, which can be seen from the backlash the company has received from its latest cinematic reveal.
When is Lotus getting added to VALORANT’s competitive mode?
The newest VALORANT map Lotus was loaded into the game on Jan. 10 at the start of Episode Six. Lotus, however, won’t be available in competitive from the get-go. Riot Games has made Lotus available only in Swiftplay queue for the first week of launch, so players get to learn the map before heading to competitive matches.
One of North America’s best Apex Legends players retires from competitive play
One of the longest tenured and famed North American Apex Legends players has decided to retire after three years of professional play. The Apex Legends Global Series 2022 Split One in North America marked Aidan “rocker” Grodin’s last tournament as a professional Apex competitor. The announcement came from a public post on his twitter account, where he recounted his career and cited burnout from the game as his chief reason for leaving the competitive scene.
VALORANT player discovers what happens when a match hits its limits
One Redditor has discovered that VALORANT matches have a time limit that, if reached, will kick players from the lobby. I did it. I played a game in OT until the game disconnected us. from VALORANT. On the official VALORANT Reddit, one user by the name of Jaded_JacobTTV shared that...
League player showcases that dealing damage is not the only way to kill an enemy
Typically, players in League of Legends kill the enemy team by dealing damage by using their abilities and auto-attacks. But this player found a new and unique way to use their abilities and kill the enemy without touching them with damaging spells. A fan shared a play on League’s subreddit...
2 League champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin
Riot Games is known for neglecting champions not only when it comes to balancing and making them relevant in the current meta, but also in the skins department. According to the community-made document created to help keep track of champions always left out from the new skins section, two League of Legends champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin.
He’s coming home: Skrapz returns to CDL, London Royal Ravens ahead of Major 2
Skrapz is back in the mix. The London Royal Ravens confirmed the Call of Duty League return of Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall today, replacing PaulEhx in the team’s starting lineup this weekend. The online qualifier matches for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season begin on Friday, Jan....
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
