ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwYfJ_0k7yJeDs00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen.

Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen.

She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red trim according to authorities. She was wearing a dark blue jacket with pink trim, blue jeans, a pink top, and black ankle-high boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCBla_0k7yJeDs00

Masada is described by officials as 4’10”, 98 pounds with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently canvassing the areas where Masada could potentially be. Deputies are asking anyone with information on Masada’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD searching for missing boy, 14

A search is underway to find a missing 14-year-old boy. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for Angel Ontiveros who was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Oloris of Clovis say they were driving down […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies 3 days after hit by a van in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman involved in a traffic collision has died three days after the incident, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the unidentified woman was hit by a van near Nees and Peach Avenues on Friday shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the pedestrian […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surveillance video released in Sunnyside strip mall fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno.  The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMJ

2 Dead After Tree Falls On Highway 99 Near Visalia

GOSHEN, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were killed after a large tree fell on the northbound side of Highway 99 Tuesday morning in Goshen. The tree hit a motorcycle and a pickup, killing both drivers. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash causing minor injuries. CHP and...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Update: Missing 14-year-old girl found

Update: Bakersfield Police said Mary Louise Weathers has been safely located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy