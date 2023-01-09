TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen.

Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen.

She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red trim according to authorities. She was wearing a dark blue jacket with pink trim, blue jeans, a pink top, and black ankle-high boots.

Masada is described by officials as 4’10”, 98 pounds with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently canvassing the areas where Masada could potentially be. Deputies are asking anyone with information on Masada’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.