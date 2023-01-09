Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBD
Warmer weather and wind for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather danger continues into the evening hours on this First Alert Weather Day. However, winds will begin to diminish after 8 pm and the fire and wind dangers will decrease by midnight. Thursday will bring lower wind speeds and cooler temperatures. I expect the afternoon...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible this afternoon. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair. Due to the likelihood weather will interfere will typical activities, we continue to designate today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).
KCBD
First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter. Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range...
KCBD
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
everythinglubbock.com
KAMC Monday AM Weather Update, January 9th, 2023
Today: It will be an almost perfect day across West Texas with sunny skies and a light breeze. The afternoon high will be near 70°. Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 40°. Tomorrow: Sunshine will stick around tomorrow...
KCBD
The windiest city? Close
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
KCBD
Joyland buyers back out, doors to remain closed for good
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last half-century has been an emotional roller coaster for the owners of Joyland. In recent years the amusement park has made it through vandalism, flooding, and the covid-19 pandemic. Now, after a deal to sell the park has fallen through, owner David Dean says it’s...
KCBD
Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock marks 3rd anniversary of first responder crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council approved a request to allow LP&L to change its billing practices ahead of the transition to electric competition. The council has approved more funding for the Community Development Department’s Energy Assistance Program. Jan. 11 crash anniversary. Today marks...
KCBD
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
KCBD
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
KCBD
Kicking off Texas Blue Sand Project, raising awareness about human trafficking on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets joined local organizations One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project, bringing awareness to the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains. Hillary Cobb, the executive director of One Voice Home, says, “The Blue...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Chopper
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper! KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a five-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months. He is laid back, obedient and kind. He loves to hang out on the couch and chill with his humans. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
everythinglubbock.com
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
