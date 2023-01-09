ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021.
  • Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats.
  • Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a Sunday TV interview that like many other Americans, she had gotten "sucked into" QAnon conspiracy theories that she saw online.

Green appeared on Fox News' "Media Buzz" on Sunday to discuss the events that unfolded in the House last week as Republicans spent days negotiating to eventually elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker.

Greene noted that many of the 20 Republican holdouts who eventually came around had requested committee assignments before agreeing to back McCarthy, adding that she, on the other hand, was still not on any committees.

The host Howard Kurtz said Democrats stripped Greene of her committees in 2021 because of statements she made about conspiracy theories and her past support of QAnon .

"Well, like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet," Greene said. "But that was dealt with quickly, early on. I never campaigned on those things. That was not something I believed in, that's not what I ran for Congress on, so those are so far in the past."

It's unclear how many Americans support the QAnon movement, but various polls have suggested the share of Americans who agree with at least some QAnon beliefs is 20% , while one 2021 poll found 30% viewed the movement favorably .

Shortly after joining Congress, Greene was removed from committees because of statements she made about violence against lawmakers and conspiracy theories.

Greene previously expressed support on her personal Facebook page for assassinating Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In an old video that resurfaced at the time, Greene could be seen harassing a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, which she called a false-flag operation .

Rep. Kevin McCarthy , who was the House minority leader at the time, said Greene had denounced QAnon and she should not be punished for statements she made before being elected to Congress. But Insider's Eliza Relman reported that a month after Greene was elected, she shared a blog post by Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab, a far-right social-networking service, that defended QAnon followers, with Torba saying he had seen no "conspiracy theories" shared by the community.

A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 1750

David
6d ago

That is the very reason you should not ever be any kind of a leader in Government. You and the other nuts have destroyed the Republican Party,Destroyed the party speaker power and made our country a laughing stock!

Reply(171)
1189
Tired of Stupidity!!
6d ago

She needs to be told that it is too damn late to try and change her stripes. 🙄 She has never changed her ideas and proves her ignorance every time she opens her mouth!!

Reply(46)
741
Donald Lee
6d ago

You only get sucked into conspiracy theories if you have no common sense or if it's how you really believe in things. So now all of a sudden she sees the light. Bullcrap!!! Since she got elected till now she did not see the light. MTG is just hoping to get on a committee.

Reply(43)
652
Business Insider

Business Insider

