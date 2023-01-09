ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens when...recovering from a house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — On average, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster nationally every eight minutes. Most of those are house fires. "We tell people to leave immediately because you typically only have two minutes to get out of the house during a home fire," Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Weysan Dun said.
'They need a safe space': $5 million renovation begins at Holy Name Field House

OMAHA, Neb. — The Hope Center is part of a big project with Holy Name School. They cut the ribbon on a $5 million renovation at the Field House Monday night. The Holy Name Field House is filled with memories but right now also with buckets hanging from ceilings, ripped-up tile and cracked floors. It's ready for a facelift.
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal

NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
Non-profit that 'struggles' to raise money, part of federal probe

The fall-out from a federal investigation finds an inner-city program designed to help kids, going into the new year with a huge dent to its bottom line. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office telling NCN, the city has suspended $341,500 from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, commonly known as PACE.
What happens when ... recovering your home after a fire

OMAHA, Neb. — Once the flames have settled and everyone's safety has been ensured, the work to restore a damaged home begins. Cindy Gessert of Paul Davis works first-hand with families who have suffered acute damage to their home. "They really don't know what direction to turn to. We...
Famous Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history

OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops

LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
FAA outage affects Eppley Airfield passengers

OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced an outage of its Air Missions System (NOTAM) overnight that grounded flights across the nation. NOTAM is a system that gives pilots information about flight conditions and possible hazards. Locally, travelers at Eppley Airfield faced disappointment at their gates...
