fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
KETV.com
What happens when...recovering from a house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — On average, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster nationally every eight minutes. Most of those are house fires. "We tell people to leave immediately because you typically only have two minutes to get out of the house during a home fire," Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Weysan Dun said.
KETV.com
'They need a safe space': $5 million renovation begins at Holy Name Field House
OMAHA, Neb. — The Hope Center is part of a big project with Holy Name School. They cut the ribbon on a $5 million renovation at the Field House Monday night. The Holy Name Field House is filled with memories but right now also with buckets hanging from ceilings, ripped-up tile and cracked floors. It's ready for a facelift.
KETV.com
'It takes a village': City council to vote on funding Hope Center for Kids' trades program
Omaha city leaders will consider $80,174 in funding for a new program called the Hope Employment Learning Academy and vote on the matter on Tuesday. The Hope Employment Learning Academy, or HELA, is run by the Hope Center for Kids and is celebrating its ninth year in 2023. Inside a...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
doniphanherald.com
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
KETV.com
'I wouldn't have been alive without them': Family thanks Murray volunteer firefighters for saving 8-year-old's life
MURRAY, Neb. — In December, 8-year-old Macy Wilke suffered from a life-threatening seizure that led to her being on life support for two days. She is now in great spirits, and her parents credit the volunteer fire department out of Murray, Nebraska. Macy spent Tuesday night cheering for the...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit that 'struggles' to raise money, part of federal probe
The fall-out from a federal investigation finds an inner-city program designed to help kids, going into the new year with a huge dent to its bottom line. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office telling NCN, the city has suspended $341,500 from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, commonly known as PACE.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
KETV.com
What happens when ... recovering your home after a fire
OMAHA, Neb. — Once the flames have settled and everyone's safety has been ensured, the work to restore a damaged home begins. Cindy Gessert of Paul Davis works first-hand with families who have suffered acute damage to their home. "They really don't know what direction to turn to. We...
KETV.com
Famous Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
etxview.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
nebraskaexaminer.com
D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops
LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
KETV.com
FAA outage affects Eppley Airfield passengers
OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced an outage of its Air Missions System (NOTAM) overnight that grounded flights across the nation. NOTAM is a system that gives pilots information about flight conditions and possible hazards. Locally, travelers at Eppley Airfield faced disappointment at their gates...
Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says goodbye to Douglas County
On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson reflected on his time with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office during the county board meeting.
fox42kptm.com
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
