El Paso, TX

Maria Anchondo
2d ago

he must of been doing something wrong they've been commiting crimes n drugs ever since they let them in the u.s

Reply
3
 

New York Post

Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats

Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Do El Paso Grocery Stores Need Cops, Rules And Penalties?

I'm not talking about the cops that hang out by the front door to keep the lunatics away, I mean cops that patrol the store and cite people for being jerks. Just as cops patrol the streets, I think we need them cruising the grocery stores. There are so many rude things people do these days.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.Local volunteers in El Paso said the incident occurred Friday morning outside a shelter housing newly arrived migrants. They said Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant using "excessive force."Surveillance video shared with CBS News appears to show a Border Patrol agent seeking to take custody of...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
