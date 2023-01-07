Read full article on original website
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
'It's President Trump': Marjorie Taylor Greene on the influence Trump calls had over McCarthy's votes
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talked to Fox News about her call with Donald Trump and what it meant for McCarthy's speakership win.
Biden says he was surprised to learn government records, including classified documents, were taken to his private office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president, which included some classified documents, had been taken to his private office after he had left public service.
More potential evidence found in Ana Walshe disappearance
Investigators are combing through potential evidence collected at a trash transfer facility that could be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location
President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified government records following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall, people briefed on the matter told CNN on Wednesday.
NBC News president Noah Oppenheim exits, replaced by new head of editorial and two others in network shakeup
NBC News president Noah Oppenheim will exit the network as part of a restructuring announced Wednesday that will replace his role with three executives, including Rebecca Blumenstein, a deputy managing editor of The New York Times.
How to know when it's time to walk away from a sibling
Sibling estrangement, like the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, isn't uncommon. Here's how to know whether your sibling relationship is worth repairing or ending, according to psychologist Joshua Coleman.
Santos defends himself as Democrats file ethics complaint
Rep. George Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, defended himself and his record on Tuesday as two House Democrats filed an ethics complaint against him.
We're not taking away your gas stove, regulator tells CNN
The federal government isn't going to take away your gas stove, a top consumer regulator told CNN on Wednesday.
CNN announces revamped daytime lineup with new show format
CNN on Wednesday announced a revamped dayside programming lineup that the network said will employ a new format for shows to deliver the news to viewers.
