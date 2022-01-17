Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's crater glows red as it continued to erupt on Saturday, January 7.The volcanic activity continued in the Halema‘uma‘u crater at Kilauea's summit, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), after resuming on Thursday, prompting the volcano’s alert level to be raised from a watch to a warning.A live stream broadcast filmed from the banks of the crater's mouth captures the surface of the lava cracking and glowing red, often seeing spews of molten-hot lava erupting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO