She watched a baby girl die after drinking salt water as she was stranded at sea for a month
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Ground shaking, landslides, volcanic activity and tsunami associated with M5.7 earthquake at Lake Taupō, New Zealand
GeoNet experts have been busy collecting and analyzing data to help them understand exactly what happened during and following the M5.7 earthquake at Lake Taupō on November 30, 2022, including ground shaking, landslides, volcanic activity, and a tsunami. In their latest update released on December 14, GeoNet said the...
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's crater glows red as it continued to erupt on Saturday, January 7.The volcanic activity continued in the Halema‘uma‘u crater at Kilauea's summit, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), after resuming on Thursday, prompting the volcano’s alert level to be raised from a watch to a warning.A live stream broadcast filmed from the banks of the crater's mouth captures the surface of the lava cracking and glowing red, often seeing spews of molten-hot lava erupting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Indonesia's Mount Marapi Erupts Shooting Ashes 300 Meters into the Sky, No tourists Allowed Within 3 Km of Crater
On January 7, Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts, sending up to 300 meters of ash into the air. Tourists and locals are not permitted in the area and up to 3 km from the crater, according to local authorities. January 7 eruption. On January 7, Mount Marapi, a volcano in...
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Viral videos showing rough seas in the infamous Drake Passage where cruise ships travel to Antarctica show a scene that is "very common," according to one travel expert.
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts, prompting red alert
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption after a month, filled the crater at its summit with hot red lava and clouded the skies with volcanic smog.Jan. 6, 2023.
Snowboarder's video shows moment he was swept away by avalanche
Despite testing the snowpack beforehand, snowboarder Blake Nielson found himself being swept away by an avalanche during a run at Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon. CNN affiliate KSL has the story.
