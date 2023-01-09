Hideki Matsuyama was a little surprised to win last year at the Sony Open in Hawaii. After all he did have to shoot 63-63 on the weekend with a back-nine 31 on Sunday to force a playoff with Russell Henley, where he won on the first hole after he stuffed a 3-wood to two feet on the par-5 18th.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 13 HOURS AGO