golfmagic.com

"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues

Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
Golf.com

‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness

However you feel about the pomp and circumstance of the Masters, its fabled Champions Dinner — on the Tuesday evening of tournament week — is among the great traditions in all of sports: Thirty or so green-jacket holders breaking bread and sharing tales from Masters past? Ah, to be a fly on the silverware.
FOX Sports

PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
HONOLULU, HI
Popculture

'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event

A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

MLB Generates Record Revenue in 2022

Major League Baseball just saw its teams spend billions of dollars in free agency, and part of the reason why is the record-setting revenue the league generated in 2022. Forbes reported on Wednesday that MLB pulled in an estimated $10.8 billion, the most the league has ever taken in, eclipsing the $10.7 billion generated in 2019.
