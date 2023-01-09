Read full article on original website
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues
Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
PGA Tour chief reveals if Tiger will be penalized in 2023 PIP race for missing designated events
2022 saw a remarkable win by 15 -time major champion Tiger Woods. In probably a bigger coup than the 2019 ‘Miracle’ Masters, the PGA Tour awarded the golfing legend a sum of $15 million for topping the PIP table, a ranking of factors involving:. 1) Internet Searches: Number...
PGA Tour chief snaps over Tiger Woods PIP question: "I have discretion, OK?!"
Tiger Woods will not be docked money from the PGA Tour's bonus scheme for missing designated events, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed. Monahan has not been too vocal in recent months as the American circuit is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with their LIV Golf League rivals. But the embattled...
Adam Scott becomes 7th PGA Tour golfer to surpass $60 million in career earnings
Adam Scott came into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions with $59,873,599 in career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour. He’ll leave the island of Maui as the seventh golfer on Tour to rake in more than $60 million. Scott banked $210,000 for his solo 29th-place finish at Kapalua....
‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness
However you feel about the pomp and circumstance of the Masters, its fabled Champions Dinner — on the Tuesday evening of tournament week — is among the great traditions in all of sports: Thirty or so green-jacket holders breaking bread and sharing tales from Masters past? Ah, to be a fly on the silverware.
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf
Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup excitement meter is already at 11 and there are eight months still until Rome
HONOLULU — Zach Johnson’s goal for the coming season is to play well enough to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on which he serves as captain. It’s ambitious for a player who hasn’t won in more than seven years, is 22 months removed from his last top-10 finish and turns 47 next month.
'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event
A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.
Collin Morikawa’s Shocking Meltdown at Kapalua Should Propel Him to a Career Year on the PGA Tour
Collin Morikawa had one of the best putting weeks of his career at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The post Collin Morikawa’s Shocking Meltdown at Kapalua Should Propel Him to a Career Year on the PGA Tour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
