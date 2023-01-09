ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Report: Young, Champ among names seeking Saudi International release

Cameron Young and Cameron Champ are among the names that have applied for a conflicting-event release to play in the Saudi International, according to Golfweek. Eamon Lynch reports that Young, Champ, Lucas Herbert and three Korn Ferry Tour players are seeking to compete in the tournament. The event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf.
Netflix releases trailer, details for much anticipated PGA Tour docuseries

If you’re into binge-watching Netflix and golf, Feb. 15 is a good day to clear your schedule. Netflix announced its highly anticipated docuseries on the PGA Tour, modeled after its successful series on Formula 1 racing, will be released Feb. 15 and will be called “Full Swing.”. The...
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events

Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
USGA tabs Winged Foot for its seventh U.S. Open, in 2028

For the seventh time, the U.S. Open will head to Winged Foot in 2028. The USGA made the announcement Monday as Winged Foot’s West Course, the 1923 A.W. Tillinghast gem located in Mamaroneck, New York, is set to match Baltusrol as the second-most visited host site in the championship’s history, behind only Oakmont (nine).
Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
