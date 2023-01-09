Read full article on original website
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Centre Daily
As Vikings Enter Playoffs, Harrison Phillips Doesn’t Want This Journey to End
Harrison Phillips has experienced playoff heartbreak before. During his tenure with the Bills, Phillips had two seasons with Super Bowl expectations come to an end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Two years ago, it was a blowout loss in the AFC championship game. Last year, it was the famous "13 seconds" game in the divisional round, when the Chiefs improbably tied the score at the end of regulation and won on the opening possession of overtime.
Centre Daily
What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?
The Cleveland Browns are currently interviewing defensive coordinator candidates, but regardless of who gets the job, the needs and decisions on that side of the ball remain the same. There are five decisions that will need to be addressed over the course of the offseason. The first is obviously the...
Centre Daily
Patriots Coaches Selected for All-Star Game; Hints of Staff Changes?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be heading into their offseason earlier than they hoped. However, their coaching staff apparently takes ‘no days off.’. The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith.
Centre Daily
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
Centre Daily
Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to cast a wide net in the search for their next head coach. However, it would be wise to start in-house with their own homegrown candidates. The team is sticking to that notion as they are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday, according...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
These stats will blow your mind
I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
Centre Daily
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference
The Kings took control late to close out the Houston Rockets behind big games from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles.
Damar unites a divided country
I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Centre Daily
MLB Generates Record Revenue in 2022
Major League Baseball just saw its teams spend billions of dollars in free agency, and part of the reason why is the record-setting revenue the league generated in 2022. Forbes reported on Wednesday that MLB pulled in an estimated $10.8 billion, the most the league has ever taken in, eclipsing the $10.7 billion generated in 2019.
