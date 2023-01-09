Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement

Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Although I have been thinking about upgrading my aging Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro for a while, I am planning to keep it at least until the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update becomes available for it. Sadly, the last step before that update should be MIUI 13.5, which is nowhere to be seen yet. However, the new MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable update comes with no less than three security patches bundled and, apparently, a noticeable error in its description as well.

2 DAYS AGO