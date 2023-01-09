Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition charging specs revealed ahead of launch
The 8 Pro has been officially confirmed to arrive in markets such as the United States with the same 6,000mAh battery as on its initial China-only launch - which, as that spec is etched right into its "evolved" rear panel in traditional RedMagic style, is a good thing. However, this potential advantage is now revealed as coming with a compromise on the premium smartphone's original specs.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Xiaomi 14 will launch with faster charging than the 13
The Xiaomi 13 was spotted using a power brick compatible with its predecessor the 12 (and the Mi 11 Pro before that) to register as a 67 watt (W)-charging smartphone with 3C. The higher-end 13 Pro, meanwhile, forged ahead with a faster, yet still last-gen, 120W standard. However, there may...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Geekbench appearances confirm performance upgrades and no Exynos chipset
Apparently, Samsung is preparing to dispense with in-house Exynos chipset on its mid-range smartphones, not just the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Based on several Geekbench listings, the forthcoming Galaxy A34 5G will arrive later this year with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, plus at least 6 GB of RAM. Android Galaxy...
notebookcheck.net
Tecno first-gen retractable-lens Android flagship smartphone pre-orders coming to Amazon.in
Tecno may seem obscure among Android smartphone OEMs for some; however, the company has recently shot to the upper echelons of global recognition thanks to products such as the Phantom X2 Pro 5G. It was honestly not clear whether this inaugural retractable-lens device was a concept of some kind or not at its launch - however, it will now officially go to pre-order soon.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: Early global model benchmark results highlight below-par multi-core performance
The global version of the OnePlus 11 has turned up on Geekbench ahead of its launch next month. To recap, OnePlus announced its 11th generation smartphone earlier this month as one of the first smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Also offered with Hasselblad cameras and 100 W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 is likely to be the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. In fact, OnePlus has confirmed that it has no plans to release a OnePlus 11 Pro, much as there was no OnePlus 10.
notebookcheck.net
System76 teases beefy Pangolin Linux laptop update with Ryzen 7 6800U
System76 is known for its high-quality laptops that run Linux (either Ubuntu or System76's own Pop!_OS). However, most of their laptops run on Intel CPUs, so AMD fans were left in the lurch... until the original Pangolin debuted a few years ago. System76 recently teased the upcoming version of the Pangolin, replete with the latest and greatest from AMD.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Pulse GL76 skips G-Sync, MUX, Advanced Optimus, and Thunderbolt support to keep prices low
Gamers who don't want to spend an arm and a leg for a fully packed high-end gaming laptop can still get almost the same performance from the less expensive MSI Pulse GL76. The model is currently retailing for $1400 USD or less when on sale at Costco.com. It is a midrange gaming laptop sandwiched in between the cheaper MSI GP or GF series and pricier MSI GE or GT series.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 240W next-gen charging for smartphones teased with live testing image
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Realme's GT Neo 5 has yet to launch; however, a marquee spec for the future Android smartphone is already known: it will be the first to have compatibility with the brand's latest charger, which is rated for a new record-beating rate of 240 watts (W).
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23: Official press images and colours leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event
Roland Quandt has leaked press images of the Galaxy S23, roughly a day after Samsung confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. While Quandt has not shared high-resolution images of Samsung's next entry-level flagship, those provided do show the Galaxy S23's planned launch colours, as well as its design. According to Quandt, Samsung has called the device's four launch colours:
notebookcheck.net
Android 12-based MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable brings December's security patch to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro users
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Although I have been thinking about upgrading my aging Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro for a while, I am planning to keep it at least until the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update becomes available for it. Sadly, the last step before that update should be MIUI 13.5, which is nowhere to be seen yet. However, the new MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable update comes with no less than three security patches bundled and, apparently, a noticeable error in its description as well.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked official photos outline design changes and launch colours
Yesterday, Roland Quandt leaked Galaxy S23 marketing images, confirming the device's design, its launch colours and how it differs from the Galaxy S22. Now, NieuweMobiel has done the same for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be available in the same colourways as the Galaxy S23. For reference, Samsung has called these colours Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac and Phantom Black. Incidentally, Samsung has brought the latter colour across from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Wrinkle-free Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to come with 108 MP main camera and to reach greater heights than the Galaxy Z Fold4
New details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 have been shared by the same source that revealed the foldable will be heavier than its predecessor and come with an S Pen tray. This time around, apparently the Galaxy Z Fold5 will sport camera equipment headed by a 108 MP sensor, and it will have different dimensions to the Galaxy Z Fold4.
notebookcheck.net
Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K 75-in TV with 120 Hz refresh rate launches in South Africa
The 75-in Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV has been launched in South Africa. The device has 33 million pixels and up to 1,000 nits brightness. With a 120 Hz native refresh rate and MEMC, the TV can produce smooth fast-moving images. The gadget has 8K AI Upscaler technology, which uses an algorithm to review and optimize each shot rather than doubling the pixels. The TV also uses the Hi-View Engine Pro chip and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+.
notebookcheck.net
Windows 7 - and 8.1 - support ends for good
Those still hanging onto their Windows 7 installs may now have to say a final goodbye, as Microsoft has announced the termination of its 10-year end-of-life care. The release of the newer 10 upgrade caused outcry among those who could not (or, just maybe, would not) update from what might have been one of the most popular OS versions from the Redmond giant.
notebookcheck.net
New Samsung Galaxy S22 FE launch date leak hints at a late release
Rumors on Samsung's plans for the Galaxy S22 FE have ranged from conflicting to blatantly incorrect in the past. A recent rumor claimed the S21 FE's successor was geared to debut soon but that may have been off the mark, with a new leak now touting a likely Q2 release.
notebookcheck.net
2025 MacBook Pro could launch with a touch-enabled OLED screen
While MacBooks are available in quite a few form factors, Apple wants to expand upon them with additional screen configurations, such as a 15-inch MacBook Air. However, we're yet to see a MacBook with a touchscreen, something that is becoming increasingly common in competing offerings from Dell, Lenovo and others. Things won't remain that way forever, though, according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Adrenalin 22.12.2 drivers significantly increase RX 7900 XT/XTX power efficiency for fps-capped games
AMD mentions in the RX 7900 Adrenalin 22.12.2 driver notes that the power usage during hardware accelerated video playback has been improved and further efficiency improvements are to be expected in future updates. Indeed, the video playback power consumption has decreased, as ComputerBase points out, but the German publication also discovered that the driver significantly reduces power consumption for fps-capped games, an improvement that is not mentioned anywhere in the driver release notes.
