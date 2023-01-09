Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
wwnytv.com
Lewis County home a total loss after fire
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning. Volunteers from several departments were called to 9217 State Route 812 in the town of New Bremen. According to Croghan Fire Chief Steve Monnat, the...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Court Street Wednesday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica police are investigating a car-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday during rush hour, just after 5 p.m. The accident happened on Court Street near the intersection of Cornelia street. When NEWSChannel 2 crews arrived, police were taping off the area. Utica fire chief tells NEWSChannel 2 that...
WKTV
Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
WKTV
Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire
CHADWICKS, N.Y.-- It was around 10 p.m. Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911," she said.
cnyhomepage.com
Arson arrest made in Word of Life fire
NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mark Palmano, 43 years old of New Hartford, has been charged with setting the fire that damaged the building at 3354 Oneida Street in Chadwicks Sunday night. That building is the former Word of Life Church. Palmano was arrested in December in connection to...
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
WKTV
Mail mix-up with no resolve at New Hartford apartment complex
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Residents in the Heartford Apartment complex have had their address changed after the construction of another apartment complex went up in front of theirs. Mail was forwarded for a year, but then in October, some residents stopped receiving mail. Heartford Luxury Apartments resident, Judy Goerlitz, is one of them.
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
WKTV
New year off to a violent start in Utica; one homicide shy of 2022 total
UTICA, N.Y. -- Freddie Hamilton, of Utica, lives a lawful life, but lawlessness is all around her. "We're afraid. Many of the parents are afraid for their kids to go out. People are afraid to go to the corner store. You can hear gunshots on your block," says Hamilton. Less...
WKTV
Arson arrest made in Word of Life Church fire in Chadwicks; suspect's 3rd arson charge since mid-December
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – A man accused in two arsons that happened in December is now facing a third arson charge following the fire at Word of Life Church on Oneida Street in Chadwicks Sunday night. New Hartford police have charged 43-year-old Mark Palmano with third-degree arson in connection to...
Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
WKTV
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
cnyhomepage.com
State Police asking for help looking for runaway
ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are asking for help in their search for a missing teenage girl from Remsen. Taylor Diehl, 15 years old, left her home in Remsen on Sunday and has not returned. State Police believe that she may be staying with friends in Utica.
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
WNYT
Gloversville fire heavily damages home
Gloversville Fire chief Thomas Groff says that the department responded to a two-family home structure fire Thursday evening. He said that the fire required the assistance of multiple crews and agencies. We are told that five people reside at the residence and that two children were taken to Nathan Littauer...
WKTV
NY Mills Feed Our Vets moves to Broad Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Feed Our Vets has left New York Mills and moved to Broad Street in Utica. The new location will open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Last year, the pantry helped over 6,800 vets and their families. The new location comes with more space and upgraded amenities such as new chairs and TVs for the vets to use while waiting to collect their items. The space is opening thanks to donations made by major local businesses. The space was purchased, meaning the pantry no longer has to rent which is a major milestone for them.
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
WKTV
Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun
UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica of a Sig Sauer BB gun at officers. Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Dudley Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after someone reported finding a handgun. When...
17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
