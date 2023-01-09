Read full article on original website
Related
Browns sign former Ravens’ running back
The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of running back Nate McCrary to a futures contract.
WFMJ.com
Bernie Kosar addresses being fired for betting on Browns-Steelers game
It was a sack that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar never saw coming. Kosar was fired from the Browns radio pre-game show after placing a 19-thousand dollar bet on the Browns Steelers game Sunday. Monday night on Kosar's podcast, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar addressed the...
Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Are One Of "Most Likely" Destinations For LeBron James If He Leaves Lakers
LeBron James could end up returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Myles Simmons: The Browns didn't hire Kevin Stefanski to not call plays
Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons says the Browns hired Stefanski to be a play caller so they need to keep it that way and he discusses the Browns offseason plans.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Options With No. 15 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers offense could go through a large amount of change in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could all leave in free agency. That could open the possibility of the Packers adding to their young core of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smart Earn Top Contract Bonuses Among CFB HCs for 2022 Season
With the 2022 college football season officially in the books, the bonus money earned by FBS coaches has been revealed. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, coaches earned a total of over $12.2 million in bonuses, with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Georgia's Kirby Smart leading the way. Harbaugh reportedly earned $2.05 million by the end of the year, while Smart was rewarded $1.35 million.
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens Agree to 5-Year, $100M Contract as NFL's Top-Paid ILB
The Baltimore Ravens didn't wait until the offseason to extend linebacker Roquan Smith's stay. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the two parties agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed. It's the most money paid out to an off-ball linebacker. His $20 million average salary...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Top 5 on Updated Board
A pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud headlined ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL draft big board to come out after the conclusion of the 2022 college football season. McShay has Young as his No. 1 overall player, while Stroud is...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competitions Including Dodgeball, Best Catch, More
The NFL announced details of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Wednesday as part of the league's revamped event. The festivities begin Thursday, Feb. 2, with games such as a dodgeball tournament and a longest drive golf competition, as well as an accuracy competition for quarterbacks and a best catch competition capped by the final round Sunday, Feb. 5, prior to the Pro Bowl Games. Sunday's events include a gauntlet-style relay race, a tic-tac-toe game involving kickers and a test-of-strength competition.
Bleacher Report
Colts Would Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Trade Up for Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft, GM Says
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed he's prepared to "do whatever it takes" to move up for a quarterback the team likes in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The GM cautioned, however, that he and the front office will adopt a measured approach for the situation:
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Players Who Should Headline Early 2023 Offseason Trade Market
The 2022 NFL regular season may have just ended, but it's not too early to start thinking about the upcoming offseason and the inevitable trades that will take place. There are a handful of notable veterans likely to be available right away. Whether they are seeking to join a contender, needing a change of scenery after a down year or lost their job and are seeking a fresh start, they could be on the move soon.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
Bleacher Report
Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz
The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
These stats will blow your mind
I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Died by Suicide After Apparent Overdose
Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide July 17 after overdosing on drugs, according to a report released by the North Carolina state medical examiner's office Monday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh after his wife had reported...
Bleacher Report
Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense
The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson 'Hasn't Felt Right' After Testing Knee Injury Before Ravens vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson "hasn't felt right'" after testing his knee injury ahead of the team's NFL playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Jackson's health has been the major topic surrounding the Ravens heading into the playoffs...
Comments / 0