Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County government employee departures exceeded hirings in December

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Ten new workers were hired in Luzerne County government in December, while 29 left employment, according to the new monthly personnel report.

The new employees, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Jonathan Abreu, probation officer, $19.78; Daniella DeAngelo, prison corrections officer, $17.10; Rhadil Henriquez, district attorney’s office clerk, $15.71; Ryan Thomas Kane, 911 PSAP supervisor, $21.75; John Kosakowski, court judicial assistant, $20.88; Pamela McGrady, building/grounds executive secretary, $17.69; Manuel Ramirez, information technology elections technician, $22.82; Kara Rasimas, building/grounds custodial worker, $13.11; Anna Ritsick, probation services pre-trial coordinator, $28.57; and Frank Suponcic, Aging Agency alternate food service worker, $14.

Departures

Six workers retired last month, according to the report: Children and Youth caseworker 2 Anthony Bellizia; correctional services division head Mark Rockovich; and four employees in the Mental Health/Developmental Services (MH/DS) department — caseworker supervisor Mary-Ann Benick, clerk Richard Cielesz, clerk/typist Martha-Ann Elmir and program specialist Marilee McDonough.

There were 16 resignations: MH/DS caseworker 2 Maria Cimini-Bello; Aging Agency accountant Zachary Cwikla; 911 telecommunicator specialist Brittany Dobbs; prison corrections officers Marisa Gilchrist, Stanley Goeckel and Matthew McClosky; 911 telecommunicator Jennifer Horne; part-time prison hearing examiner Robert Jolley; information technology director Raymond Kase; part-time conflict counsel Matthew Kelly; Children and Youth caseworker supervisor Bianilda Lemus; part-time assistant district attorney Susan Luckenbill; deputy sheriffs Dennis McKeown and McKenzie Ogden; assessor’s clerk Amy Walawender; and Aging Agency clerk/typist Gloria Wallace.

Seven departures were listed under the involuntary separation category: prothonotary clerk Julia Matz, MH/DS clerk/typist Michele Lauer and five MH/DS caseworker 2s — Rebecca Boris, Nicole Thomas, Ann-Marie Tryzenski, Olivia Worden and Jaime Love.

Promotions

Five workers were promoted in December, the report said. The employees, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Kayla Schinse, probation officer, $19.78; Stephanie Brodosky and Nicole Napkori, domestic relations intake specialists, $14.22; and Lori Besecker and Janis Zadora, domestic relations clerk IIs, $13.62.

The report also lists 10 employees transferring to new positions through the internal merit hiring process: Francis Aigeldinger, prison records captain, $31.73; Matthew Brunn, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.36; Jonathan Casey and Gabrielle Mayer, Children and Youth caseworker supervisors, $24.54; Lauren Colianni, district attorney administrative assistant, $19.53; Colleen Curtin, Aging Agency care manager, $20.26; Gina Krone, 911 PSAP manager, $32.05; Jennifer Truchon, 911 PSAP supervisor, $21.75; Connie Wright, Aging Agency care manager supervisor, $23.44; and Ashely Williams, MH/DS program specialist, $23.56.

Union contracts

Negotiations are still ongoing with three county unions now operating under contracts that expired the end of 2022, the administration said.

The impacted workers:

• Probation and domestic relations support officers covered by the Court Appointed Professional Employees Association.

• Court-appointed support staff represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), including secretaries and clerks in the probation, domestic relations and magisterial district judge offices.

• Assistant district attorneys/public defenders represented by Teamsters Local 401.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 0

Newswatch 16

Williamsport City Hall up for sale

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The former Williamsport City Hall building is up for sale. City council recently approved the property to be listed through Fish Commercial Group, a real estate agency in central Pennsylvania. "A good re-use of the building. See it get into the hands of someone that is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Power outages in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Yaw to hold Town Hall by telephone

Williamsport, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw is holding a Town Hall by telephone tonight for residents living in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. The event, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will allow residents to discuss important state-related issues. “I look forward to hearing from residents throughout our region and having a constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most,” Yaw (R-23) said. “Whether they want to ask a question...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Girardville police chief's suspension topic at meeting Wednesday night

GIRARDVILLE — Fabrizio Bivona is challenging his suspension as borough police chief. Borough solicitor Arlen Day II, Pottsville, confirmed Bivona’s suspension took place Dec. 11, but wouldn’t divulge what led to the discipline. “Due to the nature of the Bivona matter, the borough does not believe it...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
biz570.com

Geisinger honors 237 of its providers

DANVILLE – Geisinger recently honored 237 caregivers for ranking in the top 10% nationally for patient experience at the health system’s annual Top Patient Experience Clinicians Awards on Dec. 1 in Danville. Geisinger providers — including— were ranked among the best in the country by their patients, according...
DANVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pa. American Water to lay down 30K feet of new pipe in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions. The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Home under construction vandalized in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages. According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Over 11,000 impacted by Wednesday morning power outage

Approximately 11,000 customers across Luzerne County lost power early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman from UGI Utilities, Inc. The outage was attributed to an issue with a substation, according to UGI, who also posted an update to their Facebook page...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for failing to pay tow bill

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County

LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

