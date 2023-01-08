Edey scores 30 as No. 1 Purdue surges past Penn State 76-63

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks over Penn State forward Kebba Njie in the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Philadelphia. AP photo

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and helped a furious 12-0 run to start the second half as No. 1 Purdue rallied to defeat Penn State 76-63 before a sold-out crowd at the Palestra on Sunday night.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points while Braden Smith added 15 to help the Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall.

“We had some good looks at the basket and good looks from the perimeter,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “Fletcher got some really good looks in the second half after not getting good ones in the first.”

Despite Jalen Pickett’s 26 points, Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) fell to 0-13 lifetime when facing the top-ranked team in the nation.

“We have to be better,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 junior center, was a nightmare from the start for the Nittany Lions. He scored Purdue’s first six points of the game, drew double teams most of the night and was able to move the ball from the low block.

Pickett scored 18 of his points in the first half, ending the session with an up and under shovel past Edey’s outstretched arms, giving the Nittany Lions a 37-31 advantage at the halftime buzzer.

“They were hitting really tough shots, and they were knocking them down in the first half,” Edey said. “They hit those scoop shots, so we just kept playing how we wanted to play and things would get better.”

Purdue took the game over in the second half, shooting 66.7% from the floor (18 of 27). Edey scored 18 of his points in the second half while Loyer had 14 in the second half.

“We just kept sticking to what we wanted to do,” Edey said. “We have really good shooters, and they were going down for them. But we started to knock shots down, that opened up some things in the post and we took advantage of it after that.”

The Nittany Lions shot just 11 for 30 from the floor in the second half and 2 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. After the game, Shrewsberry expressed frustration about the officiating, which combined to award just three foul shots to the Lions and 10 overall.

“You get frustrated after a while because it’s not a one-time thing – it’s an every-time thing,” said Shrewsberry, who drew a second-half technical foul. “We shot three free throws. It was a really physical game and the game didn’t warrant 10 free throws. Both teams were fouling and if we want to be the best league in the country, then we need the officials to be the best in the country.

“This has nothing to do with Purdue, man. Purdue kicked our (butts) in the second half. That was all them. But I’m always going to fight for my guys.”

NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, CINCINNATI 59

CINCINNATI — Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Houston extended its winning streak to seven.

Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II knocked down his first four shots — all from 3-point range — to keep the Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) within striking distance but didn’t score again the rest of the way.

Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points for the Cougars (16-1, 4-0).

Mika Adams-Woods led the Bearcats with 19. Viktor Lakhin added 16.

NORTHWESTERN 84, NO. 15 INDIANA 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern earned its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games. The Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) have lost four of six.

Buie made 10 of 18 shots. Chase Audige had 19 points and eight assists for the Wildcats. Robbie Beran and Ty Berry each added 13 points.

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino led the Hoosiers with a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including five 3s. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, a career-high 24 rebounds and eight assists.

MARYLAND 80, No. 24 OHIO STATE 73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run en route to beating Ohio State.

The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a solid defensive effort. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) missed its first seven field-goal attempts of the second half in the game’s decisive stretch.

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 22 points and Justice Sueing added 21, but they were the only Ohio State players in double figures. Maryland had five, even with Young handling so much of the scoring.