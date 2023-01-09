Read full article on original website
click orlando
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
click orlando
Woman dies, fleeing man caught after domestic altercation in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies on Saturday apprehended a man who tried to run from a scene where a woman was found unresponsive and later died, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies located the woman after responding to a domestic altercation in the 3300 block of...
click orlando
3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being robbed and shot on a dead-end road in Sumter County, an incident that resulted in three arrests before day’s end, deputies said. It happened just after midnight Friday toward the end of County Road 510, according...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
click orlando
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
click orlando
Orange County fire line damaged in car crash sprays cars passing by
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire line damaged in a car crash on Thursday let loose a spray of water on passer-by vehicles, according to the Orlando Utilities Commission. The line let loose a shower of water over the roadway along Hiawassee Road near Silver Springs Road, pictures show.
click orlando
Orange County inmates train greyhounds to become companion pets
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five greyhounds went home to their forever families on Friday after learning a few new tricks at the Central Florida Reception Center. Through the facility’s greyhound training program, inmates are able to teach dogs basic commands, a few tricks and receive a certificate at the end of their training for basic dog obedience training.
click orlando
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men arrested by Orange County deputies in the days leading up to the weekend are accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death earlier this month at an apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office statement Saturday. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien...
click orlando
‘Help solve a murder:’ Deputies release video of fatal shooting outside Orange County bar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Video in the homicide of a 39-year-old man was released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking help solving the case. Deputies said Etson Faustin, a husband, father and businessman, was shot to death Dec. 30 outside a bar on Southland Boulevard near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
click orlando
$5,000 reward offered for details on woman found shot to death in Orange County car crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman died after she was found shot inside a crashed car Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive at 7:17 p.m. after receiving reports of...
click orlando
2 arrested months after man found shot to death outside abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested months after a man was found shot to death outside an abandoned Orange County home. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Nailah Ascencio-Donjoie, 19, and Justice Hazael Fort, 22, were taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on Oct. 27.
click orlando
Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested in Marion County after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making school shooting threats on Snapchat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the eighth grade student at Horizon Academy posted photos of what appeared to be firearms to a group chat with other students and captioned one, “Which one for Friday?”
WCJB
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
click orlando
‘Uber for animals:’ Brevard nonprofit helps transport injured wildlife to vet offices
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are any number of nonprofits that can help treat injured wildlife, but few are able to go out and get them. That usually falls on a concerned animal lover. [TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4 | VIDEO: $2.6M home goes...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from central Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.
