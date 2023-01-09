ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County inmates train greyhounds to become companion pets

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five greyhounds went home to their forever families on Friday after learning a few new tricks at the Central Florida Reception Center. Through the facility’s greyhound training program, inmates are able to teach dogs basic commands, a few tricks and receive a certificate at the end of their training for basic dog obedience training.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

13-year-old arrested in Marion County after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making school shooting threats on Snapchat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the eighth grade student at Horizon Academy posted photos of what appeared to be firearms to a group chat with other students and captioned one, “Which one for Friday?”
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy