Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heightsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
peakofohio.com
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol are responding to a rollover crash on Borror Road. The accident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. this morning. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident. No...
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
WSYX ABC6
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
cwcolumbus.com
Two injured in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
‘Mechanical issue’ forces Clark County school to close Tuesday
SOUTH VIENNA — UPDATE @ 11:47 a.m.:. A school within the Northeastern Local School District is closed Tuesday after a “mechanical issue.”. Northeastern PK-12 campus closed this morning due to a “mechanical issue at the building,” district officials wrote in a note of the district’s website.
1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
Comment Period Continues For Possible US 23 Changes Through Delaware County
The exploration of alternatives to the congestion on the US 23 Corridor continues after an initial consideration of major construction projects by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed no cost-effective way to construct a major bypass. To that end, ODOT has created an online portal focusing on the Corridor as...
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt near Bainbridge ends after ATV pursuit, crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Deputies in Ross County captured a man just after midnight early Tuesday morning after a manhunt. It happened along route 50 near the village limits of Bainbridge. It started after deputies said Ryan Miller, 43, Potts Hill Road, was on a four-wheeler and driving on the road. When deputies tried to pull him over for being on the highway, he gave chase, taking them through a field.
614now.com
After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed
While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
cwcolumbus.com
Application process for free diaper changing stations in Columbus restrooms now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Changing Station Accessibility Grant application process is now open for Columbus businesses interested in diaper-changing stations in their restrooms. Awareness of the need for these changing tables in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms at locations throughout Columbus came together after collaboration between the Dadass Podcast...
Columbus gas price increase identical from last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
Comments / 0