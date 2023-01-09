ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

peakofohio.com

Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33

Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol are responding to a rollover crash on Borror Road. The accident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. this morning. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident. No...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash

PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Two injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt near Bainbridge ends after ATV pursuit, crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Deputies in Ross County captured a man just after midnight early Tuesday morning after a manhunt. It happened along route 50 near the village limits of Bainbridge. It started after deputies said Ryan Miller, 43, Potts Hill Road, was on a four-wheeler and driving on the road. When deputies tried to pull him over for being on the highway, he gave chase, taking them through a field.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
614now.com

After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
WHITEHALL, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Application process for free diaper changing stations in Columbus restrooms now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Changing Station Accessibility Grant application process is now open for Columbus businesses interested in diaper-changing stations in their restrooms. Awareness of the need for these changing tables in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms at locations throughout Columbus came together after collaboration between the Dadass Podcast...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas price increase identical from last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

