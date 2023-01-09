Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Naomi Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday. The former world No. 1 posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound. The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae,...
Cricket Australia cancels men’s one-day internationals against Afghanistan due to concern over women’s rights
Cricket Australia has pulled its men’s national team from the upcoming one-day international series against Afghanistan amid concerns over deteriorating women’s rights in the Taliban-ruled country. Australia were scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March, but after...
Rail and sail: a month-by-month guide to no-fly travel ideas in 2023
Visit the Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam, spot puffins in Pembrokeshire or bag some Spanish peaks – and not an airport in sight
Comments / 0