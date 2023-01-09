ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Naomi Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024

Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday. The former world No. 1 posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound. The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy