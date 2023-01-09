ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women knock off Clemson on the road

By Mario Sacco
 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

A strong second quarter showing and 27 points from senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse women’s basketball to a 91-77 road victory against Clemson. Five Orange finished with double-digit scoring, the first time since the 2021-2022 season.

Along with Fair tying her Syracuse career high for points, Teisha Hyman and Georgia Woolley both added 14 points. Woolley also contributed a season-high six steals against the Tigers. The front court duo of Dariauna Lewis and Asia Strong also hit double figures, as Lewis scored 12 and Strong added 13.

Syracuse out rebounded Clemson, 50-34. The Orange also recorded 23 second chance points, compared to the Tigers’ 10.

Syracuse stays on the road for a matchup against Boston College on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live ACC Network Extra.

