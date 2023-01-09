Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Near-record high temps before tonight's cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - The mild Winter continues today. This will be the 15th day in a row with highs warmer than average. It will be so warm today we will be nearing record levels again with low to mid 80s. After some morning clouds and fog, turning sunny, dry, warm...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Highs in the 80s today, cold front tonight
High temps near record territory again today ahead of the cold front tonight. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.
spacecityweather.com
Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight
Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front expected at end of the week
Temps will drop a bit due to a cold front coming to Central Texas. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: A cold front is on its way to Central Texas
Warm weather is expected at the beginning of this week, followed by a cold front. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Houston Chronicle
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
KWTX
The atmosphere in Central Texas is participating in Dry January...
I don’t know what to tell y’all anymore. We’re just about a third of the way through January and we’ve yet to record more than a trace of rain at the Waco Regional Airport. It’s not abnormal for us to see a stretch of dry weather in January, but we only have rain chances in the forecast three times over the next ten days and all of those rain chances are 20% or less. Not only are we left searching for rainfall, but we’re also left searching for January weather too. We’re currently on a 12 day streak of above normal high temperatures and we likely have another at least 10 days to go with above normal temperatures. We’ll get closer to average later this week, but we’ll also have high temperatures over 20° warmer than normal to deal with too. Temperatures today are starting out in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll see more sunshine return during the midday and afternoon hours and that’ll allow highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy south winds gusting near 20 MPH Tuesday and then gusting near 30 MPH Wednesday will pull warm air from South Texas in and we’re forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 0s Tuesday and Wednesday.
fox7austin.com
High temps in the 70s and 80s before a mid-week cold front
The spring-like weather continues in Central Texas, with unseasonably warm weather. But there's a cold front heading our way mid-week. Zack Shields has the details, plus a look at the cedar counts.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Temperatures may hit 80s before cold front
Even warmer weather is on the way tomorrow with temps topping out around 80 degrees. But it won't stay that hot for long. Zack Shields shows us the timing of the next cold front in his full forecast.
KSAT 12
These Texas State Parks in South, Central Texas are holding special events to celebrate 100 years in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Texas State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2023, and to commemorate the big anniversary, parks are holding a variety of events throughout the year. A news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department states that every state park will host at least one special event to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
Fox 59
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
prosperpressnews.com
Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain the ‘what, why and how’ of cedar fever
Cedar fever season is upon us once again, complete with runny noses, itchy eyes and general misery. But what exactly is cedar fever and why is it so insufferable this time of year?. Cedar fever season peaks in December in Texas. For starters, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a...
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Comments / 1