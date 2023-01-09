ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spacecityweather.com

Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight

Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

The atmosphere in Central Texas is participating in Dry January...

I don’t know what to tell y’all anymore. We’re just about a third of the way through January and we’ve yet to record more than a trace of rain at the Waco Regional Airport. It’s not abnormal for us to see a stretch of dry weather in January, but we only have rain chances in the forecast three times over the next ten days and all of those rain chances are 20% or less. Not only are we left searching for rainfall, but we’re also left searching for January weather too. We’re currently on a 12 day streak of above normal high temperatures and we likely have another at least 10 days to go with above normal temperatures. We’ll get closer to average later this week, but we’ll also have high temperatures over 20° warmer than normal to deal with too. Temperatures today are starting out in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll see more sunshine return during the midday and afternoon hours and that’ll allow highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy south winds gusting near 20 MPH Tuesday and then gusting near 30 MPH Wednesday will pull warm air from South Texas in and we’re forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 0s Tuesday and Wednesday.
WACO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 59

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE

