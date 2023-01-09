Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
AMC’s reopening brings convenience, excitement to downtown Evanston
After a two-year hiatus from a run of more than two decades, AMC Evanston 12 — previously known as the Century 12 owned by Cinemark — finally reopened its doors last November, much to the excitement of Chicago-area residents and students. “I was very glad to go back...
Daily Northwestern
Papa Bop, family-owned Korean restaurant, will ‘fill your stomach and your soul’
Kj Chang opened up Papa Bop in September to bring authentic Korean food to downtown Evanston. “I can taste our dishes in Korea too. They aren’t a fusion style,” Chang said. “How we eat in our house and how Korean people eat in Korea is how we cook.”
Daily Northwestern
Weather relief programs, shelters open during the winter
Evanston’s weather relief programs and local centers are ready to help housing insecure Evanston residents. The Daily made a list of the resources and necessities available for this winter. Interfaith Action of Evanston. 1509 Ridge Ave. Monday through Friday, 7 to 11 a.m. Interfaith Action of Evanston — a...
Daily Northwestern
NU Alum Aaron Greenberg founds accessible storytelling app Biograph
Aaron Greenberg has always loved storytelling. After receiving a Ph.D. in literature from Northwestern in 2017, Greenberg went on to create robust biographies through his company Biograph, which he founded in 2018 with his brother AJ. The Biograph app, released in December, is designed for people to tell their stories...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston events honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Content warning: This story contains mentions of lynching. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by reflecting on history through film screenings, musical events and lectures in Evanston this upcoming weekend. “Evanston’s Living History: The Fight to Escape Racial Discrimination”. Jan. 12, 7 p.m. — Online. The Evanston History...
Daily Northwestern
Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting
Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
Daily Northwestern
Here’s what changes to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance could mean
After Evanston banned housing discrimination based on most criminal records, advocate Gail Schechter didn’t see much coverage that she felt accurately represented the issue. “It’s all this sort of loaded language that doesn’t really explain what really happened,” Schechter, the executive director of Chicago-based Housing Opportunities & Maintenance for the Elderly, said.
Daily Northwestern
Brown: Joining my union was the best decision of my life
The most important thing I’ll do in my graduate school career happened during the fall of my first year: I got involved in my university’s student worker union. I first heard about student worker unions as an undergraduate at Northwestern, and after graduating in 2021, I joined one during my first week working as a doctoral student in Columbia University’s Department of Chemistry.
Daily Northwestern
Fencing: Northwestern Fencing competes at January NAC to kickstart second half of their season
Northwestern sent 16 student-athletes to compete in USA Fencing’s January North American Cup last weekend. The tournament took place this weekend at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and is part of a circuit that allows teams to qualify and represent Team USA Fencing. Freshman saber Megumi...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern expands student section at Welsh-Ryan Arena
After hundreds of students were turned away at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 4 for Northwestern’s big win over rival Illinois, the Wildcats are making changes in an effort to let in more students for Wednesday’s game against Rutgers. Wildside, the NU student section, sent a message Monday night...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern faces Iowa’s offensive onslaught as losing streak extends to five
Northwestern entered Iowa City, Iowa looking to shake up the Big Ten landscape and upset No.12 Iowa for an elusive first conference win of the season Wednesday. But the task proved too tall for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6 Big Ten), as their losing streak extended to five in a 93-64 road loss to the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten).
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern looking to hire North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun, naming its third employee in the role in under four years
A big change for Northwestern football is on the horizon. The Wildcats are rumored to be hiring North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun to replace Jim O’Neil next season. Braun has held the position for the Bisons’ program since 2019 and earnedFB Scoops’ 2021 Coordinator of the Year after leading NDSU to its first Division I championship appearance in 11 seasons.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Rutgers 65, Northwestern 62
To say this past week has been good for Northwestern basketball would be an understatement. The Wildcats defeated in-state rival Illinois by double digits in front of the home crowd on Wednesday — their first victory against the Fighting Illini since 2019. The wins kept coming on Sunday, with the Cats knocking off No.15 Indiana in Assembly Hall.
Comments / 0