ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Weather relief programs, shelters open during the winter

Evanston’s weather relief programs and local centers are ready to help housing insecure Evanston residents. The Daily made a list of the resources and necessities available for this winter. Interfaith Action of Evanston. 1509 Ridge Ave. Monday through Friday, 7 to 11 a.m. Interfaith Action of Evanston — a...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

NU Alum Aaron Greenberg founds accessible storytelling app Biograph

Aaron Greenberg has always loved storytelling. After receiving a Ph.D. in literature from Northwestern in 2017, Greenberg went on to create robust biographies through his company Biograph, which he founded in 2018 with his brother AJ. The Biograph app, released in December, is designed for people to tell their stories...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston events honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Content warning: This story contains mentions of lynching. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by reflecting on history through film screenings, musical events and lectures in Evanston this upcoming weekend. “Evanston’s Living History: The Fight to Escape Racial Discrimination”. Jan. 12, 7 p.m. — Online. The Evanston History...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting

Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
NILES, IL
Daily Northwestern

Here’s what changes to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance could mean

After Evanston banned housing discrimination based on most criminal records, advocate Gail Schechter didn’t see much coverage that she felt accurately represented the issue. “It’s all this sort of loaded language that doesn’t really explain what really happened,” Schechter, the executive director of Chicago-based Housing Opportunities & Maintenance for the Elderly, said.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Brown: Joining my union was the best decision of my life

The most important thing I’ll do in my graduate school career happened during the fall of my first year: I got involved in my university’s student worker union. I first heard about student worker unions as an undergraduate at Northwestern, and after graduating in 2021, I joined one during my first week working as a doctoral student in Columbia University’s Department of Chemistry.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern looking to hire North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun, naming its third employee in the role in under four years

A big change for Northwestern football is on the horizon. The Wildcats are rumored to be hiring North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun to replace Jim O’Neil next season. Braun has held the position for the Bisons’ program since 2019 and earnedFB Scoops’ 2021 Coordinator of the Year after leading NDSU to its first Division I championship appearance in 11 seasons.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Rutgers 65, Northwestern 62

To say this past week has been good for Northwestern basketball would be an understatement. The Wildcats defeated in-state rival Illinois by double digits in front of the home crowd on Wednesday — their first victory against the Fighting Illini since 2019. The wins kept coming on Sunday, with the Cats knocking off No.15 Indiana in Assembly Hall.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy