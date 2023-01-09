ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Comments

Fox17

Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
MUSKEGON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home

A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments

