Fox17
Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home
A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
Police release name of Kzoo homicide victim
Police in Kalamazoo have released the name of a homicide victim.
Multiple guns fired leading up to fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Prior to being fatally shot, Aaron Lee Starling was holding an assault rifle, according to security camera footage. Vernon Powell, who is charged in the shooting of Starling, is scheduled next week for his next court appearance in the case. Starling was shot around 1:54 a.m.,...
Deputies: Driver arrested after chase near Hartford
Deputies say a man wanted on a parole violation led them on a chase in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
WWMTCw
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed...
Wyoming police seek car in shooting investigation
Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
Sheriff: Man shot family, self as partner prepared to leave
Detectives investigating a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of a couple and their two daughters on Saturday say the couple had recently started having relationship problems and that the woman was preparing to leave.
Funeral arrangements announced for mother, daughters killed in murder-suicide
Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Allegan County mother and two daughters who were killed in a murder-suicide.
Wyoming police release description of car seen near bicyclist’s fatal shooting
WYOMING, MI -- Police have released a description of a car seen in the area of Indian Mounds Drive SW when an 18-year-old bicyclist was shot and killed. Wyoming police said they want the public’s help to locate a vehicle seen in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive about the time that Kane Coronado was shot.
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for hours Monday, deputies say.
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
Wyoming detectives searching for dark-colored sedan in 18-year-old's killing
WYOMING, Mich. — Months after 18-year-old Kane Coronado was gunned down on Indian Mounds Drive, Wyoming Police Department Detectives are hoping someone knows something. Kane Coronado, 18, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022. Around 3 p.m. that Tuesday, Kane was shot in the neck, and died lying beside his beloved bike on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.
Police investigating car break-ins at retirement communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that have happened at four retirement facilities across the city. In total, police have recorded eight different reports of attempted and actual larceny. All of these incidents took place at retirement homes on the city's southeast side.
Crash takes out power in part of Gaines Township
A crash caused a cluster of power outages in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, according to police and Consumers Energy.
