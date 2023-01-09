Read full article on original website
Dog lost in South Carolina found 3 years later, and 400 miles from home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A pet dog lost three years ago in South Carolina is being reunited with its owner. Roscoe was brought to All4Paws after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy says they don't typically take in strays, but she felt like...
Declutter and donate: Palmetto Goodwill keeps 15,000 tons of trash out of South Carolina landfills
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Holiday gifts mean finding room in closets for all the new goodies, but when new clothes need to be squeezed in, where do all the old items go? There’s is a better alternative to throwing things in the trash. Elliot Smalley, chief marketing and mission officer for Palmetto Goodwill, said […]
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 15-year-old teen who disappeared
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Matthew Henry, of Pawleys Island, was last seen at his home on Old Cedar Loop Saturday around 11:30 p.m. He was noticed missing at 5...
Overnight earthquake reported in NC
A new music venue called The Foundry is partnering with Live Nation, bringing some big names to the city. Venue reopens on Saturday with artist Sean Kingston!. Humphrey is a ten-year-old poodle that loves his toys and going for strolls! He has a lot of love to give to his forever home!
VIDEO: Friends, family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
Beach family could drop Buster, Maggie Murdaugh’s estate from boat crash lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of a prominent South Carolina family now at the center of several civil and criminal investigations may be dropped from a lawsuit stemming from a fatal 2019 boat crash. Mallory Beach was killed after she was thrown from a boat allegedly being driven by an extremely drunk and underaged […]
Afternoon crash on I-26W cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared. Earlier, troopers reported that two westbound left lanes at exit 205 were closed by the crash. Later, those lanes opened back up, and just the right lane was closed.
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Murdaugh family members could be dropped from lawsuit after 2019 boat crash
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 2019 boat crash with ties to a prominent Lowcountry family left a teenager dead, two defendants listed in a wrongful death lawsuit related to the incident could be dropped. Mallory Beach was 19 years old when she died following a boat crash, where...
I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has state health officials hoping you didn’t throw your face masks away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels Map currently shows 21 counties in red, meaning high levels of COVID-19; and another 23 in yellow, an indication of a medium level of COVID-19 cases. That leaves only two of the state’s 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell Counties, in green with low levels.
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
Organizations stress importance of understanding human trafficking issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry organizations that treat victims of human trafficking find ways to increase awareness and education on the topic after Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s 10th annual human trafficking report. According to the data, Charleston County ranks second highest in the state when...
