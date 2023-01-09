ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FOX Carolina

Overnight earthquake reported in NC

A new music venue called The Foundry is partnering with Live Nation, bringing some big names to the city. Venue reopens on Saturday with artist Sean Kingston!. Humphrey is a ten-year-old poodle that loves his toys and going for strolls! He has a lot of love to give to his forever home!
live5news.com

Afternoon crash on I-26W cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared. Earlier, troopers reported that two westbound left lanes at exit 205 were closed by the crash. Later, those lanes opened back up, and just the right lane was closed.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
GEORGIA STATE
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I'm at home. And when you're on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you'll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that's infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There's no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I'll give you a hint it's a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Murdaugh family members could be dropped from lawsuit after 2019 boat crash

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 2019 boat crash with ties to a prominent Lowcountry family left a teenager dead, two defendants listed in a wrongful death lawsuit related to the incident could be dropped. Mallory Beach was 19 years old when she died following a boat crash, where...
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn't Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA

Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you're looking for a getaway.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina's Best BBQ

South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina's best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite's in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has state health officials hoping you didn't throw your face masks away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels Map currently shows 21 counties in red, meaning high levels of COVID-19; and another 23 in yellow, an indication of a medium level of COVID-19 cases. That leaves only two of the state's 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell Counties, in green with low levels.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

