Read full article on original website
Related
allsportstucson.com
Oregon continues its success over Arizona in Eugene, so many questions for Arizona after loss
For the second consecutive weekend, Arizona suffered its second double-digit defeat. Now come the questions – well, they started last week – what in the world is going on with the Wildcats?. Well, it’s a laundry list of winkles, misfortunes, missed shots and mediocre defense. And, um, rebounding,...
allsportstucson.com
Tucson comes back to beat Cienega as both teams prepare for a playoff run
Tucson prevailed over Cienega 78-74 Thursday night at home in a game defined by major runs by both squads. The Badgers took an early 10-2 lead only to see Cienega slowly pull away to an eventual 48-33 lead midway through the third quarter. Cienega led 55-47 heading into the fourth quarter but the Badgers stormed back to take a 58-57 lead with 5:52 left in the game and momentum flipped back to Tucson….
allsportstucson.com
Colorado & Utah can focus only on No. 14 Arizona this weekend with ASU forfeiting games
ARIZONA’S GAME AT COLORADO ON FRIDAY AT 7 P.M. (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE LIVE ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND ON RADIO (KTUC 1400-AM) STREAMED ON THE VARSITY NETWORK ONLINE. Arizona not only faces one of the toughest road trips in the Pac-12 this season but it must do so against Colorado and Utah teams that can only focus their practices and scout sessions on the Wildcats without spending time on Arizona State.
allsportstucson.com
The Wildcats back to playing fast, aggressive in win over Oregon State
It started with a Kerr Kriisa 3-pointer 20 seconds into the game and ended with a Pelle Larsson rebound at the end. Everything in between was Arizona basketball as everyone has come to know it. Three-pointers, breakaway jams, domination near the basket, and oh yes, turnovers. Those pesky turnovers. Still,...
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside leads at the 56th Flowing Wells Boys Invitational
Matthew Krawczenko, Liberty vs. Noah Magana, Eastwood (TX) Gabriel Ramirez, Canyon View vs. Anthony Lopez, Ironwood. James Armstrong, Sunnyside vs. Zachary Bates, Walden Grove. Clemente Delgado, Gila Ridge vs. Travis Cardenas, Chandler. 126 SEMIFINALS. Gabe Gonzales, Globe vs. Andrew Ramirez, Canyon View. Sergio Vega, Sunnyside vs. Tyler Hamm, Corona del...
Comments / 1