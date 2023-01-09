ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/clovis-man-arrested-after-dog-poop-left-at-nmsp-office/. Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/clovis-man-arrested-after-dog-poop-left-at-nmsp-office/. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested in connection to an alleged scheme to shoplift at a northeast Albuquerque store. Laura Garcia and Loisel Sotelo were arrested around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Target on Montgomery. A loss prevention employee called Albuquerque police about two repeat offenders in the store. While in the parking […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire

A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BB gun shooting reported at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department is searching for two suspects after they reportedly shot a BB gun at the University of New Mexico. A female told officers Tuesday afternoon that a person in the passenger seat of a small SUV shot several pellets toward her. She was hit with at least one pellet but sustained no injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage shooting allegedly involved Valencia high students

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) –  A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday. Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
fox29.com

‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

KOAT legal expert weighs in on shootings at elected officials homes, offices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are still investigating six shootings at the homes and offices of democratic politicians. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the investigation is moving forward but could not provide any further details, saying any other information could jeopardize the investigation. “There is a suspect in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

