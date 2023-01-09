Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
denver7.com
Police: Suspect in custody in connection to shootings at homes and business of NM elected officials
Authorities in New Mexico announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody following shootings in areas associated with six local elected leaders. The name and motive of the alleged shooter were not released. However, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they have a firearm in their possession linked to one of the shootings.
Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
KRQE News 13
Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/clovis-man-arrested-after-dog-poop-left-at-nmsp-office/. Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/clovis-man-arrested-after-dog-poop-left-at-nmsp-office/. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in...
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
Washington Examiner
New Mexico DA closes in on Rust crew with charges expected within weeks
New Mexico's first judicial district attorney is expected to file charges against the film crew of Rust later this month — 15 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. DA Mary Carmack-Altwies is anticipated to make a decision on criminal charges for as many as four crew...
2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
KOAT 7
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they say had dozens of firearms and more than $100,000 worth of suspected stolen items. Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero after they found the items at his home and storage unit. “We have the obvious power tools and things that you […]
Police: One in custody, linked to shots fired at homes & offices of Albuquerque elected leaders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man is in custody and thought to be linked to at least one shooting at the homes and offices of Albuquerque-area elected leaders in December and January. APD made the announcement at a sudden and brief news conference Monday afternoon. The man who has been placed in custody has not […]
2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested in connection to an alleged scheme to shoplift at a northeast Albuquerque store. Laura Garcia and Loisel Sotelo were arrested around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Target on Montgomery. A loss prevention employee called Albuquerque police about two repeat offenders in the store. While in the parking […]
Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire
A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases...
KOAT 7
BB gun shooting reported at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department is searching for two suspects after they reportedly shot a BB gun at the University of New Mexico. A female told officers Tuesday afternoon that a person in the passenger seat of a small SUV shot several pellets toward her. She was hit with at least one pellet but sustained no injuries.
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe
The suspect was a 27-year-old man.
Road rage shooting allegedly involved Valencia high students
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday. Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. […]
fox29.com
‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
KOAT 7
KOAT legal expert weighs in on shootings at elected officials homes, offices
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are still investigating six shootings at the homes and offices of democratic politicians. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the investigation is moving forward but could not provide any further details, saying any other information could jeopardize the investigation. “There is a suspect in...
Comments / 2