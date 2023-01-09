The Pokemon TCG revealed versions of the new cards sorted out in English. In January 2023, the Crown Zenith package is available only in branded products than in booster boxes. A sign-art-themed wall street will be closed by the Sword & Shield, as the Pokemon Company International plans to move onto the Scarlet & Violet collection block in March 2023. The reprint series called that “A Secret Rare” brought together two new cards: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art rares are like Character Rares, but rather they are not showing Pokemon with Trainers, rather they are showing them in their environment and sometimes even interact with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are similar to an alternative art, combining the concept of art Rares with mechanics like VMAX and VSTAR. Here is a new card, which is revealed from the Crown Centre featuring Miltank on an Art Rare.

1 DAY AGO