Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO