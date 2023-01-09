Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Christman. Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Christman is 5′04″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs....
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
WIBW
Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
2-year-old Wichita boy hospitalized after taking mother’s CBD gummies, police say
Police said the gummies were legally purchased.
KWCH.com
Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
KWCH.com
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
Wichita City Council...
KWCH.com
After more than 10 years, Poor Orphan Wanderer still needs forever home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After being saved more than 10 years ago, one dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted. Photojournalist Bert Harry took a trip to Hallmark Kennels to visit Poor Orphan Wanderer, a dog who is still in search of a good home.
KWCH.com
Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court...
kfdi.com
WPD looking for runaway teen
Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
KWCH.com
The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are applying for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce the flooding. On Monday, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly officially began her second term as she took the oath of office. From zero offers to walk-on weapon:...
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants, lodging establishments and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Dec. 25-31. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 9, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their...
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
kfdi.com
Two injured when car hits house in southwest Wichita
Two people had minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a southwest Wichita home Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Martinson. An SUV crashed into the side of a home. Police are still investigating and no other information was released.
