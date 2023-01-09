ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

SILVER ALERT: Wichita police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Christman. Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Christman is 5′04″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs....
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway teen

Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Orphan Wanderer waiting for a forever home

The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are applying for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce the flooding. On Monday, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly officially began her second term as she took the oath of office. From zero offers to walk-on weapon:...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Two injured when car hits house in southwest Wichita

Two people had minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a southwest Wichita home Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Martinson. An SUV crashed into the side of a home. Police are still investigating and no other information was released.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy