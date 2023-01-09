TMNT: Shredders Revenge is a Roll of Rage 4 from Playdigious and Dotemu. Dotemu inspired me with Streets of Rage 4 – so that I bought it digitally and physically multiple times. While I was playing TMNT at the launch last year, my head was completely blown away. It is now available on iOS and Android through Netflix. Read Shauns glowing review here. Netflix Games release supports cloud-based saving with support of computerized content with the Netflix account, controllers and online multiplayer. I’ve been playing that to review and it is good. After I tested the multiplayer the full review is about to happen. See below the game that runs on my Steam, Switch and iPhone with the Razer Kishi V2 as well.

1 DAY AGO