Failed crypto exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in assets after initially claiming it could only find $1 billion in the wake of its collapse last year.A US bankruptcy court heard that the company, which was valued at $32 billion a year ago, is still trying to figure out how much is owed to customers. The US Commodities Futures Trading Commission has estimated missing customer funds at more than $8 billion.“We have located over $5 billion of cash, liquid cryptocurrency and liquid investment securities,” FTX lawyer Adam Landis told US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Delaware during...

28 MINUTES AGO