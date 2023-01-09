Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
FTX says it has found $5 billion to repay customers
Failed crypto exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in assets after initially claiming it could only find $1 billion in the wake of its collapse last year.A US bankruptcy court heard that the company, which was valued at $32 billion a year ago, is still trying to figure out how much is owed to customers. The US Commodities Futures Trading Commission has estimated missing customer funds at more than $8 billion.“We have located over $5 billion of cash, liquid cryptocurrency and liquid investment securities,” FTX lawyer Adam Landis told US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Delaware during...
Tesla Stock: How To Trade It On CPI Report Day
On the day that the first CPI report of 2023 comes out, we look at whether traders should bet on Tesla stock at current levels.
Benzinga
Logitech Shares Slide On Disappointing Preliminary Q3 Results Reflecting Macro Headwinds
Logitech International S.A. LOGI shared preliminary results ranges for the third quarter of FY23 ended on December 31, 2022. Preliminary Q3 net sales ranges $1.26 billion - $1.27 billion, down 22% - 23% year-on-year in U.S. dollars, below the consensus of $1.39 billion. The company expects non-GAAP gross margin of...
British Gas owner forecasts eightfold rise in earnings amid soaring gas prices
British Gas owner Centrica expects a near eightfold increase in its earnings this year as its balance sheet was boosted by soaring wholesale gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The FTSE 100 group said on Thursday it expects earnings a share to be more than 30p this financial...
game-news24.com
Rule One, the esports org of SunlessKhan and Incivik, enables SunlessKhan and Incivik to sponsor groupings of the Rocket Leagues for 2023
The newly founded esports group Rule One will be sponsored by the well-known Rocket League content creator SunlessKhan and the co-founder Incivik for 2023. Rule One will take a seat in the Rocket League for their new season in 2023. The terms of the sponsorship are not disclosed. We are...
game-news24.com
The Xbox video game is scheduled for end of January claims updated rumours of it
A new report states that this month’s Xbox presentation is expected to be the first of a new initiative to share more frequent updates. With all today, Microsoft promised a new Xbox one to open 2023. They unveiled instead an Oreos collaboration. Before you start to be angry with...
Comments / 0