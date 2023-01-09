Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Noozhawk
2-1-1 Community Day Celebration Features Live Entertainment, Health Screenings, Kids’ Activities
Timed to coincide with National 2-1-1 Day, CommUnify (formerly Community Action Commission) will debut the 2-1-1 Community Day Celebration 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Sponsored by the nonprofit’s Energy Services program, the event is free to attend and features...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks Begins Sunday
The 13th annual Restaurant Weeks, a celebration of the region’s culinary and wine country culture, will celebrate the Santa Ynez Valley with curated and chef-driven three-course prix fixe menus starting Sunday through Jan. 31. A list of participating restaurants and respective menus, as well as wineries taking part, is...
Updated Santa Maria storm response update
Santa Maria has so far reopened five of 14 roads closed Monday by flooding during the significant storm. City crews continue doing damage assessment.
syvnews.com
'Help us get back': Lompoc Animal Shelter reopens doors in effort to rebuild programming
Lompoc's animal shelter on Friday officially reopened to pets — and people — after nearly three years of closure due to a faltering volunteer program catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shelter is not back to a full-service operation, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar...
Noozhawk
4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Carefree resort style living! Amazing Value! Enjoy the views from this special home in a gated and private active adult* resort community. With approximately 5,100 sq ft of luxurious space, this flexible floor plan will accommodate several different living situations. This home was designed for single level living for its residents. The Kitchen, Living Room, Primary Suite and Family Room/Guest Suite are all located on the main, entry level with no stairs. The lower level features a self contained guest suite with separate entrance plus another bedroom/office/hobby room, spacious game room, media room area and a generous storage/utility room. The upper level contains a library, office and guest suite with balcony facing the picturesque Santa Ynez Mountain range. Lovely ocean, island and mountain views greet you from many rooms. This special location within Shadow Hills has only one neighbor and boasts the closest access to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Noozhawk
Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
South County Jury Trials Cancelled for Tuesday Due to Deluge
Due to the impacts of the storm all jury trials in the South County are cancelled today, Tuesday. Jury trials in the North County are on an as-needed basis. All jurors scheduled for this week are instructed not to call Jury Services directly as the phone lines are overwhelmed. Jurors...
Coastal View
Evacuation center opens in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County opened an evacuation center in Carpinteria Monday night at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave., amid the ongoing storm. City Public Information Officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal told the council Monday night that the city also has a Red Cross trailer available, supported by city staff. “We...
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
syvnews.com
Flooding closes roads in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang
The storm that rolled in early Monday morning has already resulted in flooding that led officials to close roads in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang and Nojoqui Summit areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. At an emergency press conference shortly before noon, Brown asked residents to stay home...
Noozhawk
Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss
– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
‘Goodbye to a friend.’ SLO County residents share memories of falling bench
“It’s tough to see it go, but amazing to see how long she’s hanging on,” one local resident said.
Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight
The Cachuma Lake Reservoir raised roughly 33 feet overnight from the rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders, flash flood warnings and more hitting Central Coast
Update: Tuesday, Jan 10 at 7:10a.m. SLO County has issued another evacuation order for Oceano residents on the north side of the Arroyo Grande levee. The area is from 22nd Street on the north side of the levee from the bridge, to the south end of county-maintained road. The county...
