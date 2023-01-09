ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLO TV Reno

How to care for plants during Winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over at Moana Nursery, during these winter months inventory is kept lower to help ensure the best care for the plants they do have on hand. “As far as caring for plants, its just about being prepared for what this, Nevada- Northern Nevada climate gives us,” said John Bruyn, Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Monday with Moms: Staying Organized

Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager. Tuesday AM Weather. Updated: 12 hours ago.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48

Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager. Tuesday AM Weather. Updated: 24 hours ago.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Landslide closes portion of SR 208 in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A massive landslide on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon has forced the closure of the highway for an indeterminate amount of time. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the rockslide was likely caused by the recent heavy precipitation. The debris fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, NDOT estimates.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County declares emergency over storm

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has issued an emergency declaration for the upcoming storm. The declaration was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the area from the previous storm. Storms have been forecasted into Tuesday with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Extra patrols looking for distracted driving coming to Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is committing extra patrols to look for people driving distracted through the end of the month. Starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 31, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Joining Forces program to cut down on a practice that killed 3,142 people in 2020, Sparks PD.
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County activates call center for flooding

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Classes at the Nevada Museum of Art

The weather will stay stormy through Wednesday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all elevations. We get a break Wednesday and Thursday, but more storms are possible for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms. The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. They say...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mamas for a Cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hit and run Investigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a vehicle and a driver in a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian. The truck is described as a red or dark red in color four door truck, possibly a Dodge Ram. The collision...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
RENO, NV

