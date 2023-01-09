Read full article on original website
'I Chose Galatasaray Over Liverpool For Trophies': Dutch Star Explains Why He Rejected Reds
World Cup runner-up Wesley Sneijder was once on Liverpool's radar in 2013, but chose to avoid the club - instead moving to Turkey with giants Galatasaray.
Football transfer rumours: Aubameyang to make Barça return?
Southampton win an actual game and suddenly the rumourmongers are abuzz with chat about their players. Chelsea and Manchester United are reported to be tussling over the Saints right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. Chelsea see him as reinforcement for the injury-prone Reece James while Erik ten Hag apparently wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But while Walker-Peters is stalling on a new contract and thought to be keen on a move, he’d cost a cool £40m if he went this month.
game-news24.com
The former player of PSG and Roma moved to the Qatari club
Qatar SC officially announced that Javier Pastore was signing. The terms of the agreement with the 33-year-old Argentine midfielder were not disclosed. Pastores’ younger club is Elche, where he played since September 2021. He spent 4 minutes on the field this season. Pastore played for Huracan, Palermo, PSG and...
game-news24.com
Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
