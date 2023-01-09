Southampton win an actual game and suddenly the rumourmongers are abuzz with chat about their players. Chelsea and Manchester United are reported to be tussling over the Saints right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. Chelsea see him as reinforcement for the injury-prone Reece James while Erik ten Hag apparently wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But while Walker-Peters is stalling on a new contract and thought to be keen on a move, he’d cost a cool £40m if he went this month.

27 MINUTES AGO