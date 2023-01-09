ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
pocketnow.com

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They're excellent devices, but now that we're getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it's time to ask whether it's still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That's what we're going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we'll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
pocketnow.com

A new leak shows off the Galaxy S23 series in all color options

As we're inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.
Trusted Reviews

LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023

LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped for minor display upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could come with a small but potentially significant display upgrade. With Samsung’s next big Unpacked event mere weeks away, we’re receiving a steady drip feed of leaks and tips about what we’re going to be seeing. We know all the big stuff surrounding the Galaxy S23 launch already, but it’s the small details that remain elusive.
Gizmodo

Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event is Feb. 1

Samsung has announced the details of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The launch event will happen in person on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 A.M. P.T. / 1 P.M. E.T. in downtown San Francisco. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s website. We’re expecting that what will be...
TVGuide.com

Samsung Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S23 Reservations are Now Open — Get Up to $100 Credit

Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Samsung Unpacked 2023 will feature the tech company's latest and greatest devices, including the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23. While it's unclear when the new smartphone will be released, Samsung Unpacked will...
Android Police

Samsung is gearing up to surprise Galaxy S20 owners with a major One UI 5 update

Last year, Samsung promised to release up to four generations of Android OS upgrades for its recent Galaxy smartphones, ranging from the Galaxy S22 series to the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. For the Galaxy S20 series, it meant that Android 13 would be its final update, as it was supposed to receive three OS upgrades. The South Korean tech giant appears to be cooking up some surprises for Galaxy S20 owners, as Samsung has been spotted testing a major version of One UI 5 for the 2020 flagship lineup.
pocketnow.com

Samsung to unveil Galaxy A series device on January 18: Here's what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been in the rumor mill for some time, and it might be coming as soon as next week, on January 18. Samsung India set up a web page, inviting people to sign up for news about its upcoming "Galaxy A" device, hinting that it could be the much-awaited Galaxy A54.
MySanAntonio

Get Motorola's popular Moto G Stylus smartphone for $130 on Amazon right now

Over the past decade or so, smartphones have become an integral part of our everyday lives. The only issue is that the prices have started getting out of hand, especially for the big names like Apple or Samsung. With this deal from Amazon, you can get an unlocked Motorola Moto...
