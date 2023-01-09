Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood closed due to police presence
Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of an ongoing situation, in southwest Albuquerque. Halcon Ave. SW has been closed for several hours, and people are being advised to avoid the area. A spokesperson for BCSO confirms that SWAT units are at the scene, along with detectives. It is...
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
Drivers beware: Massive electric transformer heads to Rio Rancho on freeway, highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are being warned to watch out for a roughly 112-thousand pound shipment of electric gear that’s expected to be carted through the north end of the metro-area Friday. The slower moving shipment is slated to move through Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho on January 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. […]
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
KRQE News 13
ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
KOAT 7
Voluntary evacuation in place after reports of a strong odor in Valencia County
A voluntary evacuation order is in place in parts of Valencia County, after fire crews received numerous calls of a strong odor in the area. Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said callers began alerting fire officials around 6 pm, Friday. Areas affected include Rio Communities, the eastern part of Belen, and areas south of Tome. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
Construction begins for Mesa del Sol complex project
Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project.
Bernalillo County employee charged for impersonating law enforcement
A county employee is facing criminal charges.
KOAT 7
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
KRQE News 13
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
KOAT 7
Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
KOAT 7
Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
MDC authorities: Inmate death under investigation
An inmate was determined to be dead this morning.
KOAT 7
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
