Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Trey Lyles sparks big fourth-quarter surge in Sacramento Kings’ win over Houston Rockets
Trey Lyles came off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings close out the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s win at Golden 1 Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
ESPN's Zach Lowe says LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers
Only time will tell if the Los Angeles Lakers can manage to get back into contention but at the very least, LeBron James reportedly seems committed to them for the long run.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabonis nearly has triple-double, Kings top skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 135-115 on Wednesday night. “It starts with our two All-Stars," Kings coach Mike Brown said about Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
Citrus County Chronicle
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Konecny's hat trick leads surging Flyers past Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny sent hats flying and kept the Philadelphia Flyers' confidence soaring. Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
Citrus County Chronicle
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kings pull away in third, hold on for 4-3 win over Sharks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Gabe Vilardi and Drew Doughty scored in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adrian Kempe also had a goal, Pheonix Copley make 26 saves, and the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tigers change Comerica Park's dimensions, encourage offense
DETROIT (AP) — The home of the Detroit Tigers is set to become a little more hitter friendly. The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. The Tigers announced the changes on Wednesday.
Comments / 0