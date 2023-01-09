ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Citrus County Chronicle

Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Sabonis nearly has triple-double, Kings top skidding Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 135-115 on Wednesday night. “It starts with our two All-Stars," Kings coach Mike Brown said about Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Konecny's hat trick leads surging Flyers past Capitals 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny sent hats flying and kept the Philadelphia Flyers' confidence soaring. Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Kings pull away in third, hold on for 4-3 win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Gabe Vilardi and Drew Doughty scored in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adrian Kempe also had a goal, Pheonix Copley make 26 saves, and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Tigers change Comerica Park's dimensions, encourage offense

DETROIT (AP) — The home of the Detroit Tigers is set to become a little more hitter friendly. The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. The Tigers announced the changes on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI

