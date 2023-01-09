ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campton, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

People in Perry County take part in giveaway

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville remembers fallen officer on ‘Scotty Hamilton Day’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018. Since then, the community and the department he served for more than a decade has worked to keep his memory alive. In 2019, the city declared January 1...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. fire dept. teaches kids fire safety tips

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Start students from Mountain View Elementary stopped by the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department on Monday. The students learned life saving fire tips. “We’re here for you guys, you know, we’re not here to hurt, we’re here to protect,” said Junior Firefighter Ryan Cook. “I...
THOUSANDSTICKS, KY
wymt.com

Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season. Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s. Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles. Barnett...
WKYT 27

Student hit by car near Madison County high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Open Skate at The Mountain Homeplace in Paintsville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Paintsville Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Paintsville Tourism, visit https://paintsvilletourism.com/. Looking for something fun to do for the whole family? Grab a group of friends and family...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy