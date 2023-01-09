Read full article on original website
wymt.com
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
wymt.com
Pikeville remembers fallen officer on ‘Scotty Hamilton Day’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018. Since then, the community and the department he served for more than a decade has worked to keep his memory alive. In 2019, the city declared January 1...
wymt.com
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
wymt.com
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
wymt.com
15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway. To this day the case remains unsolved. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson. “He knew that there was more to life than...
wymt.com
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. fire dept. teaches kids fire safety tips
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Start students from Mountain View Elementary stopped by the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department on Monday. The students learned life saving fire tips. “We’re here for you guys, you know, we’re not here to hurt, we’re here to protect,” said Junior Firefighter Ryan Cook. “I...
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
wymt.com
Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season. Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s. Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles. Barnett...
wymt.com
‘I can’t help no animals now’: Animal rescuer loses home, 10 dogs in house fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire in Floyd County destroyed a family’s home of more than 30 years, turning their shelter- which also served as a shelter to area animals- to a mess of ash and debris. “My family has nowhere to go. You know, they’re going to...
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
WKYT 27
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
wymt.com
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
wymt.com
Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
wymt.com
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does the fire department respond to calls for burst pipes?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are still cleaning up water damage from that deep freeze a few weeks ago. For today’s Good Question, Andy asks, why does the fire department respond to calls for burst pipes? Aren’t property owners responsible for their own plumbing?. While the owners...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
